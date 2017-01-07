AirTV's Mitch Weinraub Describes Consumer Benefits of Integrating Over-The-Top and Over-The-Air Video AirTV and Technicolor Build Android TV-based Device to Offer Seamless OTA and OTT Platforms Mitch Weinraub, AirTV LAS VEGAS - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 -- Cord cutters may be innovators, but that does not mean they want to abandon over-the-air programming, says Mitch Weinraub, Director of Product Development for just launched AirTV LLC.



"We have seen a resurgence in people looking at over-the-air broadcasts and figuring out how they can bring those programs into their entertainment experience," he says. "That is why we have introduced the AirTV Player to help them on that road. We've put together a system that allows consumers to integrate their local broadcast channels — which many Americans can receive for free just by putting up an antenna — with pay TV services as well as streaming platforms and wrap all that up in one really user-friendly interface."



A key feature of the AirTV Player is that it gives consumers access to all the content on the Google Play Store. "Our customers get access to the content we provide, but they can also get access to virtually everything else because it will appear in the Google Play Store and they can run it on the box," explains Weinraub.



Technicolor played a significant role in helping AirTV develop the AirTV Player. "Technicolor was able to come forward with not only a good product at a good price but deliver in a pretty good timeframe, an amazing timeframe in fact. We were able to turn this around from initial specification and concept to market availability in about nine months," Weinraub says.



The AirTV Player is only the first step in AirTV's plan to provide consumers with new ways of experiencing video platforms – over-the-top and over-the-air. "With the AirTV Player we've taken a big step forward in moving customer-engaging television into the new environment. Going forward, our goal is to make sure we give them the pieces they need to go down the road of over-the-top and over-the-air streaming platforms and bringing those into the home."



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/content- exp...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611876/1 End -- CES 2017 -- Cord cutters may be innovators, but that does not mean they want to abandon over-the-air programming, says Mitch Weinraub, Director of Product Development for just launched AirTV LLC."We have seen a resurgence in people looking at over-the-air broadcasts and figuring out how they can bring those programs into their entertainment experience,"he says. "That is why we have introduced the AirTV Player to help them on that road. We've put together a system that allows consumers to integrate their local broadcast channels — which many Americans can receive for free just by putting up an antenna — with pay TV services as well as streaming platforms and wrap all that up in one really user-friendly interface."A key feature of the AirTV Player is that it gives consumers access to all the content on the Google Play Store. "Our customers get access to the content we provide, but they can also get access to virtually everything else because it will appear in the Google Play Store and they can run it on the box," explains Weinraub.Technicolor played a significant role in helping AirTV develop the AirTV Player. "Technicolor was able to come forward with not only a good product at a good price but deliver in a pretty good timeframe, an amazing timeframe in fact. We were able to turn this around from initial specification and concept to market availability in about nine months," Weinraub says.The AirTV Player is only the first step in AirTV's plan to provide consumers with new ways of experiencing video platforms – over-the-top and over-the-air. "With the AirTV Player we've taken a big step forward in moving customer-engaging television into the new environment. Going forward, our goal is to make sure we give them the pieces they need to go down the road of over-the-top and over-the-air streaming platforms and bringing those into the home."Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolorpr.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : Technicolor , AirTV , Ott , Ota , Android TV , CES 2017 Industry : Media , Technology , Telecom Location : Las Vegas - Nevada - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Jan 07, 2017

