United Premier Soccer League Welcomes Sporting AZ Football Club as Expansion Team for 2017
Historic Arizona Sahuaros Re-Imagined for Entry to UPSL's Arizona Conference
Launched originally as the Arizona Sahuaros in 1989, Sporting AZ enters 2017 with a soccer heritage nearly unmatched in the state. Carrying over staff and traditions, the rebranded club can hit the ground running in UPSL Pro Premier Division play.
Long-time Sahuaros coach and current Benedictine University assistant Tim Marchisotto will serve as Head Coach and Director of Soccer Operations. He is also the Director of College Recruiting and Player Development at the Grande Sports Academy. The club is owned by Arizona native Barry Rybicki, President of Arizona Operations for EquiAlt, a real estate investment firm.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to play in Arizona, and a fantastic opportunity to allow college players and young players still striving to have a path and place to play, and a league to play in," Marchisotto said.
Sporting is currently in talks with City of Mesa officials and several developers to construct a privately-funded 2,000-seat soccer stadium near the intersection of Center and Broadway, south of downtown Mesa. The facility will also be the home of the Benedictine teams.
"Exemplifying the purpose of the UPSL, Sporting AZ has a long history of providing a place where local players can thrive," said UPSL Commissioner, Yan Skwara. "With his experience in growing academy and college programs here in Arizona, Tim Marchisotto is absolutely the right person to lead this club into its next chapter and beyond. We are thrilled to add Tim and his staff to our league."
The Sahuaros have played in several leagues, such as the USL D-3 Pro League, and the Men's Premier Soccer League (today known as NPSL), which crowned the Arizona club its inaugural champion in 2003. In the following years of NPSL play, future MLS stars Roger Espinoza and Phoenix native Nick DeLeon donned Sahuaro kits. The team has been independent for the past three years, playing exhibitions against multiple levels of competition.
About Sporting AZ Football Club
Sporting AZ Football Club are based in Phoenix, Arizona and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Sporting AZ will compete in the Pro Premier Division's Arizona Conference.
Contact:
Tim Marchisotto
Email: tim@sportingazfc.com
Direct: (602) 473-0183
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
http://www.upslsoccer.com
Like on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
