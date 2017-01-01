 
News By Tag
* Mesnwear Mensstyle Mensfashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Montreal
  Quebec
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Twin Roads Announces Pre-Order Campaign to Bring Color & Life to the Often Dull Business of Men's S

Pre-Order Your Favorite Socks and Get 3 Pairs for the Price of 2
 
 
Color Your World with Twin Roads Socks
Color Your World with Twin Roads Socks
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Mesnwear Mensstyle Mensfashion

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* Montreal - Quebec - Canada

Subject:
* Products

MONTREAL, Quebec - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In the eyes of many fashion experts too many guys don't do justice to their look by wearing lackluster  plain black or navy  socks.  Stepping up to help solve this problem is the new brand Twin Roads, who just announced the launch of a Pre-Order campaign to allow their customers to order head turning socks sure to impress.

It's often the small details that create a lasting impression.  High on that list, is an item too many men neglect – their choice in socks, where plain navy or black socks couldn't be more boring or lacking style.  Fortunately, help is on the way.  Enter the exciting new sock company Twin Roads, who just   launched their Pre-Order campaign to bring to market their colorfully designed, high energy socks that do a remarkable job of revealing a man's stylish qualities and show they know how to dress.  Early excitement surrounding the project is high.

"Twin Roads socks are stylish and trendy; geared towards the gentleman who is not afraid to express his individuality," commented a spokesperson from Twin Roads.  "They are meant to reinforce a man's personality and show off his fun loving side.  Beyond the look, quality is something our customers can always count on.  Our Twin Roads socks will be made to the highest standards at a wildly skilled Italian factory, acclaimed for their old world craftsmanship and attention to detail.  Check out our    Pre-Order campaign and step up your style."

According to Twin Roads, the men's socks category is growing at an explosive rate, seeing 14% growth last year alone. With it's unique designs, Twin Roads is positioned expertly to become a big part of this success. The socks themselves are Italian crafted made with combed cotton praised for its softness and easy to care for, with lycra and nylon added for shape retention.

The Twin Roads sock design have been met with enthusiastic feedback.

Michelle S., from Boston, recently said,  "I'll be pre-ordering some Twin Roads in order to get my boyfriend three pairs of Twin Roads socks.  They look amazing, and while he has good taste already, these are a step up from what he normally wears in all the best ways."

For more information be sure to visit https://www.twinroads.com.

contact details: joe@twinroads.com

Contact
Joe Trubiano
5146901642
***@twinroads.com
End
Source:
Email:***@twinroads.com Email Verified
Tags:Mesnwear Mensstyle Mensfashion
Industry:Apparel
Location:Montreal - Quebec - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Twin Roads News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share