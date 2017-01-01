News By Tag
Twin Roads Announces Pre-Order Campaign to Bring Color & Life to the Often Dull Business of Men's S
Pre-Order Your Favorite Socks and Get 3 Pairs for the Price of 2
It's often the small details that create a lasting impression. High on that list, is an item too many men neglect – their choice in socks, where plain navy or black socks couldn't be more boring or lacking style. Fortunately, help is on the way. Enter the exciting new sock company Twin Roads, who just launched their Pre-Order campaign to bring to market their colorfully designed, high energy socks that do a remarkable job of revealing a man's stylish qualities and show they know how to dress. Early excitement surrounding the project is high.
"Twin Roads socks are stylish and trendy; geared towards the gentleman who is not afraid to express his individuality,"
According to Twin Roads, the men's socks category is growing at an explosive rate, seeing 14% growth last year alone. With it's unique designs, Twin Roads is positioned expertly to become a big part of this success. The socks themselves are Italian crafted made with combed cotton praised for its softness and easy to care for, with lycra and nylon added for shape retention.
The Twin Roads sock design have been met with enthusiastic feedback.
Michelle S., from Boston, recently said, "I'll be pre-ordering some Twin Roads in order to get my boyfriend three pairs of Twin Roads socks. They look amazing, and while he has good taste already, these are a step up from what he normally wears in all the best ways."
For more information be sure to visit https://www.twinroads.com.
contact details: joe@twinroads.com
Contact
Joe Trubiano
5146901642
***@twinroads.com
