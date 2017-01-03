 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Learning Tech Analyst John Leh to Examine Latest LMS Market Trends at January Webinar

Talented Learning kicks off the new year with "State of the Market" web event designed to help LMS buyers make better-informed technology decisions
 
 
Learning technology analyst John Leh to host "2017 LMS Market Trends" webinar
Learning technology analyst John Leh to host "2017 LMS Market Trends" webinar
 
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent LMS consulting firm, Talented Learning LLC, today announced its first live webinar of the new year. "The LMS Meets 2017: What Every Learning Tech Buyer Needs to Know" will be hosted by Talented Learning CEO and lead analyst John Leh, on Friday, January 27, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This LMS market assessment is designed to help technology buyers start the year with clarity about trends that matter and vendors to watch in today's complex digital learning landscape.

"Innovation has radically redefined the term 'LMS' in recent years. But along with exciting new solutions comes increasing confusion about what these advances mean," John Leh explained. "I'm here to help buyers and sellers cut through the hype and focus on the connection between technology and the business of learning."

What Webinar Participants Can Expect To Learn

During the past three years as an independent analyst, John has completed over 130 in-depth LMS reviews, co-authored the LMS Almanac: Corporate Edition, and helped dozens of LMS buyers select the right learning solution for their needs.

In this free webinar, he will distill his ongoing research and real-world consulting experience into insights that help business and learning professionals make better strategic choices. Specifically, he will address these topics:

• A snapshot of today's diverse LMS landscape
• What trends are driving LMS development and buying decisions
• Which vendors are leading in each LMS category
• How innovation is shaping market dynamics
• What buyers should expect to see as 2017 unfolds

How To Attend This Webinar
For more details, and to reserve a place at this live online event, individuals can register via GoToWebinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/401130906896786.... (All registrants will receive a link to the webinar recording, whether they attend the live session or not.)

About John Leh

John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. As a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and elearning industry blogger, John helps organizations plan and implement technology strategies that support learning initiatives – primarily for the extended enterprise. Prior to founding Talented Learning early in 2014, John served for 14 years as a sales executive with multiple high-end LMS solutions providers, where he served more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $50 million. He is available on social media as @JohnLeh on Twitter and as John Leh on LinkedIn.

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. Our analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape.

For more information, visit Talented Learning online at http://TalentedLearning.com, or send email inquiries to:  talented@talentedlearning.com.

Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning LLC
570-784-1847
talented@talentedlearning.com
