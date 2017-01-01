Technicolor's Stephen Hoskins Describes How Demand to Deliver 10Gbps Fiber to the Home is Rapidly Evolving Technicolor labs are running gateways that support a range of 10Gbps optical standards along with 10Gbps Wi-Fi TNG 10GbpsONTGW LAS VEGAS - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CES 2017 -- New technology developments in home gateways have opened the door to delivering 10Gbps fiber services to the home, according to Stephen Hoskins, Senior Director of Product Management at Technicolor's Connected Home Division.



This capacity, he says, will be needed to meet ever-growing demand for data as interest in increasingly immersive experiences rises. This demand will create new requirements for delivering and managing bandwidth throughout the home using state-of-the- art Wi-Fi.



So, what is behind this surging demand for bandwidth?



"If you look at data usage in North America, some people are taking in low single digit megabits per second. But a lot of people are paying to get close to 100 megabits. And demand is growing fast, largely driven by video. Many people are getting their video over the Internet today. And in the future, there will be virtual reality and augmented reality. Hundreds of megabits per second will be required for some of this traffic," he says.



Hoskins points out that leading network operators in Europe, North America and Asia are making major investments in fiber infrastructure, and will consequently need in-home networking environments that can catch these signals.



"Ten gigabit per second fiber gateways are used by network operators that are supplying fiber to the home as opposed to copper lines for DSL, or coax lines for cable. They bring the fiber into the home, terminate it at the gateway and distribute the signal throughout the home using ethernet or Wi-Fi," explains Hoskins.



Last year Technicolor shipped over a million gigabit passive optical network (GPON) gateways, and Hoskins believe that the 10Gbps fiber flavor of this technology could grow to account for about 10 percent of the fiber market between now and the end of the decade. That is why Technicolor has developed a 10Gbps gateway.



"We have been doing our homework for quite a while. About a year ago, we started laying out our circuits, because we have early adopter agreements with the major silicon providers. We have had circuit boards running in the labs now for quite some time. We are running 10Gbps right now on the fiber side, and we have 10Gbps running on the Wi-Fi side as well. We have spun three versions of the board, so it is very mature, and it is very versatile," he says.



About the Technicolor NEXT-GEN 10G Integrated ONT/Gateway:



KEY FEATURES:

■ SFP cage to accept any optics SFP module or ONT-on-a-stick, even G.Fast

■ State-of-the- art design with integrated PON MACs:

◦NG-PON2

◦XGS-PON

◦10G EPON

◦XGPON1

◦1G EPON

◦GPON

■ Packet processor capable of line-rates up to 10 Gbps Layer 2, 3, and 4

■ Quad-core Brahma53 application CPU @10K DMIPS

■ G.984, G.988 and BBF-247

■ Remote Management (OMCI / TR-069)



MAIN INTERFACES:

■ WAN: Universal SFP+ cage to accept –

◦40/10 NG-PON2 module

◦10/10 XGS-PON module

◦2.5/1.25 GPON module

◦G.Fast module



High Speed WAN requires Hi Speed LAN

■ Wi-Fi: Dual-band concurrent Quantenna

◦5GHz 802.11ac 8x8

◦2.4GHz 802.11n 4x4

◦High Power

■ LAN: 4xGE

■ Voice: 2-port FXS

■ RAM: 1GB

■ Flash: 512MB

■ USB: 2xUSB



Photo:

