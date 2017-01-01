Vivione Biosciences, Inc. Announces Change in Board of Directors

Spread the Word

-- Vivione Biosciences Inc. ("Vivione" or the "Corporation")(TSXV: VBI)is pleased to announce the Board of Directors has appointed Tun Myo of Little Calgary, Alberta to fill an unfilled director position.Company director Dr. James Hendren has resigned as director.Stock Exchange ListingIt is expected that with the action, the Corporation meets its requirement for requisite percentage of Canadian Board Members.About VivioneVivione's business through its ownership in VBL is centered on the commercialization of the RAPID-B technology, which is an integrated system of hardware, software and chemical reagents that tests bacteria in key environments. This technology could have potentially diverse applicability from food safety to clinical diagnostics, by identifying and quantifying microorganism levels more rapidly and with greater precision than currently employed techniques.For further information please contact:Vivione Biosciences Inc.Mark DiggsDirectormark@diggsandassociates.comCautionary StatementsThis news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Vivione believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to Vivione. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the inability to close the Initial Investment, failure to reach one or all Milestones, failure to close all or part of the Follow-on Investment, the failure to receive final TSXV approval, insufficient shareholder approval, obtaining any necessary approval from regulators in the United States, and the ability of the Corporation to pays its liabilities as they become due. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, Vivione does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Vivione undertakes no obligation to comment on expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Vivione, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.