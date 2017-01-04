Country(s)
Social Trucking Group to Engage Taekwondo on the High Seas
Allen Smith, founder of the United States Taekwondo Directory and well-known trucking advocate will be conducting the class during the "Queen of the Road on the High Seas" event.
"For most people, the realm of professional over-the-road trucking is a secret world," Allen pointed out. "It is recognized as a dangerous job but it goes far beyond that. It does not take into account the threats these men and women face while traveling into dangerous areas in the country in order to pick-up or deliver the goods. The industry operates 24/7 and the opportunities for assault, especially against women drivers, can be high. I don't know too many women who like to walk across a dark, isolated parking lot for a 3 a.m. delivery appointment in Chicago or the Bronx. It makes sense to provide practical self defense education to those who keep America moving."
The class will focus on real-life street assault scenarios. The purpose is to provide easy-to-understand, yet effective techniques that are efficient in a street attack.
Mr. Smith expanded by saying:
"The problem with many women's self defense classes is that they are unrealistic and in most cases, can get the person hurt in a real-life situation. This is a very real and dangerous issue within the industry and I take it very seriously. Will they leave a two-hour class as experts in self defense? Absolutely not, but they will have a better understanding of how to react if ever faced with a violent confrontation."
Desiree Wood, founder of Real Women in Trucking, expanded on the importance for self defense instruction for women drivers:
"The self defense class idea came as a result of women drivers asking for it when we planned the cruise. Many of these drivers have never been given basic self defense instruction though they often find themselves working in isolated areas with poor lighting that are not familiar to them. There was an expressed desire by the women of the organization to have an actual class instruction while on the cruise."
"In today's world women should know some basic self defense skills. Truck drivers, regardless of gender, are at risk to be robbed and assaulted in the course of their work environment. Professional truck drivers need to have a general understanding on how to protect against an assault or avoid one altogether."
For a complete itinerary of the six-day cruise, visit the 1st Annual Lady Truck Driver Cruise page. All those in trucking and their families are invited to attend.
For additional cruise information including sponsorship opportunities contact Donna Smith at: donna@realwomenintrucking.org.
For media inquiries, contact: Desiree Wood via: info@realwomenintrucking.org.
If you are a martial arts instructor who holds a 3rd degree black belt or above and would like to participate in the class instruction, contact Allen Smith via the details listed below.
