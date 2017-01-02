Country(s)
Escape The 9 to 5 Grind Podcast Launch
Ditch THE Dollars for Hours mindset, leave your corporate job and escape the 9 to 5 grind. Spend 20 minutes every day with a successful entrepreneur. In this podcast, successful everyday entrepreneurs share their story and idea on business success. We don't have THE Elon Musks and Mark Zuckerbergs of the world. Instead, we feature everyday entrepreneurs who have escaped the 9 to 5 grind and built a 6, 7 or 8 figure business around their lifestyle.
In this podcast, we also deconstruct reasons behind their successes, habits, and rituals. Entrepreneurs also talk about "Why they started their own business" and created a business which can give them a lifestyle they want. Interviews from entrepreneurs doing anywhere from 1 million in annual revenue to over 100 million in annual revenue.
The overwhelming majority of founders are never going to be Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs. And that's fine—people can be happy running a modest business that lets them lead fulfilling lives and do good for their community. Storytelling has always been a big part of entrepreneurship. Hearing from people who have made it is very inspiring. Their willingness to share this knowledge and wisdom for free is a huge bonus. In this podcast, we interview entrepreneurs who have been through this journey so you can relate to them. They were in the same position as you not too long ago, but took certain actions to change their lives. On this show, they share their wisdom, experience, knowledge and how they have built successful companies from ground-up.
You may just be starting out or looking for new insights to grow an existing online business. Every podcast episode is to inspire you through stories, reasons, habits and strategies behind successful entrepreneurs.
