Fiero Flair's Girl Power! Women Working in the Music Industry Conference Set For 2017
The 4th Annual Girl Power! Women Working in the Music Industry Conference coming to Berkeley, California.
The theme of this year's Girl Power! Conference is Empowering Women for the Stage & Workforce and will focus on the performance realm of the music industry from a female perspective. It will cater to those who make a living, or wish to make a living through live performance, and the professionals who support them in various capacities to do so.
Kerry Fiero (lead organizer of Girl Power!) has been a facilitator in the live performance space of the music industry for decades, and has represented numerous performing artists in such endeavors.
"This year's conference falls directly in my wheelhouse, and speaks to my interests in the live music scene and the performers who excel in that arena," says Kerry. "We want this conference to provide insight, strategy, support, and inspiration to the next generation of performers, as well as offer continuing education and networking opportunities for booking agents, talent buyers, venue owners, and promoters who are crucial to the growth and success of the live performance industry."
Additionallly, and in dedication to the conference theme, Empowering Women for the Stage & Workforce will feature a first time job fair component in which San Francisco Bay Area entertainment companies will be present to conduct on-the-spot interviews with attendees seeking employment opportunities.
The 4th Annual Girl Power! Women Working in the Music Industry Conference takes place on May 20, 2017 (10am-3pm) at the David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley, California.
