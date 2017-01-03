 
Industry News





Eric Sohlgren Presents "2016 in Review: Key Employment Law Developments"

 
 
Eric Sohlgren
Eric Sohlgren
IRVINE, Calif. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Payne & Fears partner Eric Sohlgren will present "2016 in Review: Key Employment Law Developments" at the Orange County Bar Association's (OCBA) Labor & Employment Section on January 9, 2017. Sohlgren has conducted this annual seminar for many years, educating other lawyers about employment law case and legislative developments.

Sohlgren is co-chair of the firm's Employment Law Group and has a broad range of experience and expertise in employment law, representing companies, managers and employee benefit plans in litigation matters in state and federal courts, and in administrative proceedings. With an executive background in human resources, Sohlgren frequently advises employers on legal compliance and preventative measures to minimize the risk of litigation.

For more information on the OCBA Labor & Employment section visit www.ocbar.org.

About Payne & Fears LLP

Payne & Fears LLP serves clients in the areas of employment and labor law counseling and litigation, business litigation, business transactions and insurance coverage litigation. With seven offices (Orange County, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Silicon Valley) and more than 50 highly skilled lawyers, Payne & Fears aggressively represents clients in their most pressing legal matters. Whether advising our clients how to avoid legal problems or representing them in litigation with millions of dollars at stake, our clients know that Payne & Fears consistently delivers the results they want. For more information, please visit http://www.paynefears.com.

