Next College Student Athlete Named Among 2016 National Best And Brightest Companies To Work For
Largest NCAA-Compliant Athletic Recruiting Network Recognized Among Nation's Top Places to Work
In 2016, NCSA also won Chicago's "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" award for its sixth year in a row.
"We couldn't be more proud to be recognized not only locally in Chicago but nationally for our workplace culture," said NCSA President, Lisa Strasman. "Our continued goal is for our team members to feel appreciated because we know without them, we wouldn't be able to accomplish all that we have."
NCSA has various culture initiatives for its team members like its Wellness Credit Reimbursement program where everyone is given $65 to use towards any healthy lifestyle event or product, its Employee Referral Program, which grants those who refer a new hire up to $2,500, daily catered lunch, reimbursement of $350 for any purchase of a laptop, iPad, or tablet, and company-wide sporting events like its annual Turkey Bowl where more than 100 team members get together for a flag-football tournament.
The 2016 winning companies were evaluated across a variety of areas, including: compensation and benefits, engagement and retention, employee education and development, recruitment, diversity and inclusion, community initiatives, and communication and vision, among others.
"Companies that recognize their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR. "Our 2016 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward. We are proud to honor this year's national winners."
Founded by Chris Krause in 2000, NCSA has seen unparalleled growth and has become the leader in its industry, receiving accolades such as Brill Street + Company's "Top 50 Gen Y Employers," Crain's "Fast Fifty," "Inc. 500/5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America," among others.
The "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation" honorees will be featured in the January 12, 2017 online edition of Corp! Magazine.
For more information on NCSA, please visit ncsasports.org or contact Heather Youkhana at 312-496-6562, or hyoukhana@tkcpr.com.
About NCSA
NCSA is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs (www.reigningchamps.com)
About Reigning Champs
Reigning Champs services more than one million student-athletes annually. It is the trusted guide for high school athletes on their path-to-college, providing technology-enabled services to help them discover their best opportunities to play at the next level. Its data-driven software solutions also help coaches and colleges optimize and manage student-athlete enrollment and retention.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country.
