January 2017
Callan Carter to Co-Present BLR® Webinar on Employee Health and Wellness for AHA Heart Month

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce that counsel Callan Carter will co-present a webinar sponsored by BLR® on February 9, 2017 entitled "Employee Health and Wellness for American Heart Month: How to Create a Workplace Culture of Wellness within the Legal Limits."  The co-presentation with Dr. Judd Allen, president of the Human Resources Institute, will offer valuable insights on health and wellness in the workplace to ensure that employer programs are both effective and legally compliant.

Carter has extensive experience in the areas of health and welfare plans, qualified plans and deferred compensation. She focuses her practice primarily on health and welfare plans, cafeteria plans and the effects of healthcare reform. She advises clients on plan design, prepares required documents, and assists in compliance with applicable laws, including ERISA, HIPAA, IRC, USERRA, COBRA and the ACA.

Business & Legal Resources helps U.S. businesses simplify compliance with state and federal legal requirements. BLR offers SHRM certified educational programs for HR continuing education credits. Click here for more information about the program: http://store.blr.com/employee-health-wellness-020917

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Source:Trucker Huss, APC
