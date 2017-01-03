News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Callan Carter to Co-Present BLR® Webinar on Employee Health and Wellness for AHA Heart Month
Carter has extensive experience in the areas of health and welfare plans, qualified plans and deferred compensation. She focuses her practice primarily on health and welfare plans, cafeteria plans and the effects of healthcare reform. She advises clients on plan design, prepares required documents, and assists in compliance with applicable laws, including ERISA, HIPAA, IRC, USERRA, COBRA and the ACA.
Business & Legal Resources helps U.S. businesses simplify compliance with state and federal legal requirements. BLR offers SHRM certified educational programs for HR continuing education credits. Click here for more information about the program: http://store.blr.com/
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse