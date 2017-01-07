Local LA Rapper Quits After Contract Dispute

Local Los Angeles Rapper "Lars Phontaine" is said to make a return to music after a long waited contract dispute with independent recording and distribution label KVZ inc.

Lars Phontaine

Media Contact

Candice B. Walker

invictusmedia@ gmail.com Candice B. Walker

End

-- Lars is no stranger to contracts but according to an insider Lars has recently settled a 4 year dispute with independent record label KVZ. Shortly coming off his last studio project "The Green Light District" Lars didn't have much support for the album or very much financial backing, turning to KVZ in late 2012 Lars found himself in the same position "They didn't do anything for me as a artist, I was basically shelved for 4 years until this year". Insiders also mention new music in the works as well as a revamp of the Invictus Music Group Brand founded and owned by Lars Phontaine back 2010. Back in 2011 the release of the HNHH Classic The Kick Back really gave Lars a local buzz until legal disputes over names and brands stunted the growth of the album giving it local success. Lars is much overdue and we can't wait to see Lars rock the mic again giving his fans what Lars feels music is missing. Could this be the start of a new? The beginning of a new era? "I love music, I just dont like the people who make art a business".https://www.Facebook.com/larsphontainehttps://www.soundcloud.com/larsphontaine