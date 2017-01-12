Global Graphite Market Report (2016-2023)-Research Nester

The global graphite market is predicted to flourish significantly at a CAGR of 10.52% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Moreover, the market of graphite market accounted for USD 15.2 Billion in 2015.

--is majorly driven by technological advancement in automobile and electronics industry, according to our research report "Global Graphite Market Outlook 2023". The global graphite market is segmented into product type such as natural graphite and synthetic graphite. Among these segments, synthetic graphite is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to wide-scale application and rising demand in automobile industries.The global graphite market is predicted to expand significantly at a CAGR of 10.52% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Moreover, the global graphite market accounted for USD 15.2 Billion in 2015. The graphite market of Asia-Pacific is estimated to register at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market accounted the largest revenue share of 66.2% in 2015 in overall graphite market across the globe.Factors like introduction of battery operated automobiles, technological advancements in steel and automobile sector, researches on compatible and high efficiency graphite batteries, rising demand of graphite electrode owing to its effective thermal and chemical properties, rising initiative to shift the industries towards energy efficient are prompting the demand for Graphite over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.Get free table of content:Rising export and import of elements such as graphite owing to miscellaneous applications in automobile industries, increasing investments in mining industry, rapid exploration of graphite mines across the globe, increase of funding in automobile sector and steel refractories industry are some of the major key factors further trigger the demand for graphite in near future.However, high cost of extraction which further increase the cost of graphite, limited mines of graphite needs long transportation and handling facilities, slowdown in mining in several nations owing to economic crisis are some of the factors likely to inhibit the growth of Graphite market in near future.The report titled "Global Graphite Market Outlook 2023" delivers detailed overview of the Global Graphite Market in terms of market segmentation by product, by Application, by End-user.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.Triton Minerals LtdCompany OverviewKey Product OfferingsBusiness StrategySWOT AnalysisFinancialsGraphite Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2021Graphite Market CAGR for the Period 2016-2021Lens Market Y-O-Y for the Period 2016-2021Graphite Market Demand & Supply AnalysisGraphite Market Investment AttractivenessGraphite Market BPS AnalysisGraphite Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and OpportunitiesGraphite Market Competitive Landscape AnalysisGraphite Market Investment Proposition, by Geography