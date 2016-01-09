News By Tag
Ameca Cooley, Fast Pay Financial CEO to Speak at FICO Builders LLC's: "A Fresh Start" Event
Ms. Cooley will speak to share valuable financial information opportunities and tips with FICO Builders, LLC guests at their network symposium event in Chicago, IL, this upcoming Monday evening.
Event Contact Information:
Jamal Harvey, FICO Builders
1200 N Ashland Ave Suite 202, Chicago, IL 60622
+1 773-292-2722
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
January 9, 2016
About FICO Builders, LLC. "Your credit worthiness is defined by your three - digit credit score and is the key to your financial life. Good credit can be the make - or - break detail that determines whether you'll get a mortgage, a car loan or even a student loan. You might not be in the market for a loan, however good credit can still have a major impact. It can be a factor in whether or not you are eligible for a nice apartment or the cost of your insurance. Even certain jobs use your credit score in the hiring process.We at Fico Builders strongly believe that a good credit score will minimize your chance of getting into a financial risk and will make financial decisions less stressful in the future. Good credit can signify that your financial situation - and the rest of your life - is on the right track."
About Finance Expert Ameca Cooley...
Ms. Ameca (Amy) Cooley was raised by her grandparents who were multiple business owners and operators, inspiring her to follow that career path. Unlike most families her family never asked her what kind of job she wanted, but rather, what kind of business she would start.
Her financial service industry experience began at 19 years old, selling life and health insurance over the phone. By 2011 Ameca was providing businesses in the UK and USA with marketing and website services. Two years later she added credit card processing sales to her service offerings.
"In 2015 I went to visit a friend to get a mortgage, but instead of getting a mortgage I began Fast Pay Financial INC. Fast Pay Financial INC. is a one stop shop for Financial services. God had me combine all my years in financial services under one umbrella company."
Cooley's company Fast Pay Financial INC. provides business loans, bridge capital, rehab loans, personal loans, wholesale credit card processing, and mortgage loans; offering her clients complimentary financial needs analysis to ensure they are building wealth and poverty-prevention awareness.
Cooley's Fast Pay Financial INC mission statement is: "Utilizing the Power God has given us to get wealth for Building the Kingdom of God through the marketplace and taking back the land." - Deuteronomy 8:18, Matthew 25:14-30
Learn more about Ameca Cooley and her business Fast Pay Financial, Inc. at https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: (@fastpayfinance)
Instagram: (IG: fastpayfinancialinc)
Follow her PR News at http://Beneficience.com New Media Prolific Personage PR
MEDIA BOOKING: Ameca Cooley is available for author events, speaking enagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews et als.
Cooley's media contact information and official publicist of record (Beneficience.com - Prolific Personage PR is published below at eMail:
desk@BeneficiencePublicRelations.com
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
