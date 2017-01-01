News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Why Travel to Rishikesh in 2017
India has a lot to offer. It's diverse culture, ancient history, and rich traditions alone can entice a curious mind. Last year, I had the opportunity to visit: Mumbai, Goa, Gokarna, Hampi, Mysore, and Bangalore. At the end of it, I said, "Well, I've barely scratched the surface, I need to come back and see Rajasthan and have a mango lassi".
My heart was full with all the traveling I did in 2016 that 2017 just crept up on me. I took up yoga in Dallas, Texas a few years ago mainly to deal with a knee injury that interfered with my athletic lifestyle. I soon fell in love with the asanas and the discipline it brought into my day-to-day activities. So, getting my yoga teacher certification was on my priority list for 2017.
As a lover of mountains and challenging hikes with good views, Rishikesh was the ideal destination for me to pursue my love of yoga further. Often it is good to getaway from your comfort zone when you are trying to learn something new or grow. For many, Rishikesh is not just a destination for white water rafting and beautiful hikes. It has been a spiritual place traveled by yogis, sadhus, and babas for thousands of years.
For More Information Please Visit : https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse