Why Travel to Rishikesh in 2017

Why Travel to Rishikesh 2017

-- You shouldn't have to have a reason to travel. Honestly, in this digital age, where information can be obtained with a swipe of a thumb, you don't even need an agency. Whether you just want to get out of the same old routine or need a break after going from one project to another, the continent of India is a hard to miss destination if you are looking for more than just a regular vacation.India has a lot to offer. It's diverse culture, ancient history, and rich traditions alone can entice a curious mind. Last year, I had the opportunity to visit: Mumbai, Goa, Gokarna, Hampi, Mysore, and Bangalore. At the end of it, I said, "Well, I've barely scratched the surface, I need to come back and see Rajasthan and have a mango lassi".My heart was full with all the traveling I did inthatjust crept up on me. I took up yoga in Dallas, Texas a few years ago mainly to deal with a knee injury that interfered with my athletic lifestyle. I soon fell in love with the asanas and the discipline it brought into my day-to-day activities. So, getting my yoga teacher certification was on my priority list for 2017.As a lover of mountains and challenging hikes with good views, Rishikesh was the ideal destination for me to pursue my love of yoga further. Often it is good to getaway from your comfort zone when you are trying to learn something new or grow. For many, Rishikesh is not just a destination for white water rafting and beautiful hikes. It has been a spiritual place traveled by yogis, sadhus, and babas for thousands of years.