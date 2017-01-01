News By Tag
Chota Closet Launched Their Flagship Indian Mughal Jewellery Designs
joining the ranks of numerous other e-commerce online stores dealing on fashion products, Chota Closet has decided to take the competition up a notch with the launch of their unique flagship collection of Indian Mughal Jewellery Designs online.
The founder and CEO of the company stated that it is due to their team's extensive experience in the field of fashion merchandise to know exactly what their target groups need.
Their newly launched website has already gathered a lot of attention from shoppers and this new drive is towards better success of this new venture. The company representatives stated that they had noticed a gap in the supply of authentic designer Mughal jewellery within the online fashion-shopping sector, which they quickly wanted to make up for, making Chota Closet one of the pioneers in the revival and distribution of this craft.
Chota Closet stated that they want to deliver an improved user experience and custom designed unique fashion merchandise to their clients to help them make the most of online shopping facilities. With the cashless drive for the nation, many modern shoppers are slowly becoming completely dependent on online channels.
The CEO of the company stated on this new development that, "We are very proud to launch our new flagship collection of Mughal designer jewellery. This goes on to showcase that we are evolving as a business and are now ready to serve the internet retail sector with much better preparation and gusto."
Get More Details, visit: http://chotacloset.com
About The Company:
Chota Closet is best described as a treasure-trove of all things collectible and all things unique. The company specializes in dealing with ethnic fashion materials and decor and have business philosophy of reconnecting Indians to their roots in order to rediscover themselves.
Contact Details:
Registered Office:
6/13 Siva Arun Colony,
West Marredpally,
Secunderabad
Telangana – 500026
+91-9930438958,
+91-9346254625
help@chotacloset.com
Media Contact
Chota Closet
09930438958
***@chotacloset.com
