joining the ranks of numerous other e-commerce online stores dealing on fashion products, Chota Closet has decided to take the competition up a notch with the launch of their unique flagship collection of Indian Mughal Jewellery Designs online.

Chota Closet Launched Their Flagship Indian Mughal Jewellery Designs

Chota Closet

09930438958

***@chotacloset.com

-- Chota Closet recently launched their unique collection of bespoke Indian Mughal Jewellery designs for online shopping for the modern Indian shoppers. This is a bold step towards upping their competitive game amongst the noise of e-commerce fashion retail sites popping up every now and then. Chota Closet is a newly launched web-shopping platform, which offers much more than just jewelleries online, they also deal in dresses, handloom sarees, Potli bags, accessories, home decor etc. The company is based in Secunderabad, Talangana and have a shipping network of across the nation.The founder and CEO of the company stated that it is due to their team's extensive experience in the field of fashion merchandise to know exactly what their target groups need.Their newly launched website has already gathered a lot of attention from shoppers and this new drive is towards better success of this new venture. The company representatives stated that they had noticed a gap in the supply of authentic designer Mughal jewellery within the online fashion-shopping sector, which they quickly wanted to make up for, making Chota Closet one of the pioneers in the revival and distribution of this craft.Chota Closet stated that they want to deliver an improved user experience and custom designed unique fashion merchandise to their clients to help them make the most of online shopping facilities. With the cashless drive for the nation, many modern shoppers are slowly becoming completely dependent on online channels.The CEO of the company stated on this new development that, "We are very proud to launch our new flagship collection of Mughal designer jewellery. This goes on to showcase that we are evolving as a business and are now ready to serve the internet retail sector with much better preparation and gusto."Chota Closet is best described as a treasure-trove of all things collectible and all things unique. The company specializes in dealing with ethnic fashion materials and decor and have business philosophy of reconnecting Indians to their roots in order to rediscover themselves.Registered Office:6/13 Siva Arun Colony,West Marredpally,SecunderabadTelangana – 500026+91-9930438958,+91-9346254625