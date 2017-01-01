News By Tag
Urbane Living: Rainbows Natural Wallcoverings
Bring a full spectrum of colour to your home with Urbane Living's Rainbows wallcoverings.
The first design showcases an exquisite effect achieved by weaving strips of bak-bak (banana leaves) with recycled sari silk, making every length totally unique. Available in three tones ranging from light to dark, you'll find a wallcovering to perfectly compliment your living spaces
The second design combines crushed paper on a non-woven backing with a graphic repeating pattern in a selection of bold and subtle colourways for a striking and contemporary look. Edgy and modern, these wallcoverings are a great way to reference the geometric trend.
For those looking for something more traditional, the third design in the Rainbows collection might be the one for you. Mimicking the linear effect of a natural grasscloth wallcovering in a stylish blend of metallic and matte, this design in available in a full rainbow of neutral and jewel tones.
With its range of exciting designs, Urbane Living's Rainbows wallcovering collection is a wonderful way to introduce colour and texture to your home. Prices start from £35 per running metre including VAT, with a minimum order of two running metres.
Browse our full range of natural wallcoverings at www.urbaneliving.co.uk or call 0207 138 3838 for more information.
Contact
Stephanie Goh
***@urbaneliving.co.uk
End
