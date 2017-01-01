 
News By Tag
* Honeymoon Tour Packages
* Summer Holiday Packages
* Family Tour Packages
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida Ncr
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

New honeymoon packages launched by Plan Journeys

Customized tours specialist - Plan Journeys, has launched new honeymoon packages for South East Asian countries and Europe packages for coming summer.
 
NOIDA NCR, India - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Plan Journeys, a customized tour specialist based in India has recently launched new honeymoon tour packages and european tour packages for summer 2017.

The spokesperson from Plan Journeys has told that these packages are specially designed for Indian travelers and every day of these tours has been planned in a manner where the tourist can enjoy at the max. These packages can be booked from Plan Journeys directly or the travelers can get in touch with the sub agents or their franchisees too for the booking.

The holiday experts of Plan Journeys have done some great research work before designing these travel packages for Indian travelers and individual packages ensure that they can customize these packages as per the travelers' taste, buget and likings.

One can get in touch with team Plan Journeys for more details on these holiday packages and free travel advise before traveling to some destination. One can visit their local office or drop them an email for more details. Please check out their new packages to Bali: http://www.planjourneys.com/bali-tour-packages and contact them for any changes.

Please visit their web: http://www.planjourneys.com for more details on holidays and travel packages to the worldwide travel destinations.

Contact
Plan Journeys / Vijeta Sharma
9971052001
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Plan Journeys Pvt ltd.
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Honeymoon Tour Packages, Summer Holiday Packages, Family Tour Packages
Industry:Travel
Location:Noida Ncr - Delhi - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PLAN JOURNEYS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share