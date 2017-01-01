News By Tag
New honeymoon packages launched by Plan Journeys
Customized tours specialist - Plan Journeys, has launched new honeymoon packages for South East Asian countries and Europe packages for coming summer.
The spokesperson from Plan Journeys has told that these packages are specially designed for Indian travelers and every day of these tours has been planned in a manner where the tourist can enjoy at the max. These packages can be booked from Plan Journeys directly or the travelers can get in touch with the sub agents or their franchisees too for the booking.
The holiday experts of Plan Journeys have done some great research work before designing these travel packages for Indian travelers and individual packages ensure that they can customize these packages as per the travelers' taste, buget and likings.
One can get in touch with team Plan Journeys for more details on these holiday packages and free travel advise before traveling to some destination. One can visit their local office or drop them an email for more details. Please check out their new packages to Bali: http://www.planjourneys.com/
Please visit their web: http://www.planjourneys.com for more details on holidays and travel packages to the worldwide travel destinations.
Plan Journeys / Vijeta Sharma
9971052001
***@gmail.com
