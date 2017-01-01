 
SEBI & Other Regulators, Developing REITs & INVITS Norms for Domestic Investors

 
 
SEBI Developing New Norms
INDORE, India - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Market regulator SEBI along with RBI, IRDA (Insurance Regulatory &amp; Dev. Authority of India) and Pension Fund Regulatory &amp; Development Authority (PFRDA), is working towards setting up a regulator guidance for investment into Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (INVITS) by domestic investors. This will allow domestic institutions to participate.

While addressing to query at an investors seminar in New Delhi, the SEBI whole-time member G Mahalingam said that the norms will come up fast and domestic institutions will start their participation. He added that the industry will have to wait for couple of months or a year's time, to see the industry become more active. He said that evolutionary phase takes a little longer but once evolutionary phase pass away, development will be faster.

It is estimated that six Real Estate Investment Trusts will come out with their Initial Public Offering (IPO) as soon as they get SEBI approval. SEBI has already received 4 applications for Infrastructure Investment Trusts as well, said the source.

For More Updates, Please Visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/

