IBSAT 2016 Result has been announced
IBSAT 2016 result has been announced on 6th January 2017. Visit website to check the result. The application process for IBSAT 2016 started in the month of July 2016 and concluded in the month of December, which was followed by the exam.
IBSAT is computer based exam conducted every year by ICFAI Foundation of higher education for the admission in MBA/PGPM program in various campuses of ICFAI Business School which is among reputed management college in India.
IBSAT 2016 exam was conducted in December 2016, and candidates from all over India are appeared in 40 different exam centers.
Process After IBSAT 2016 Result:
• The students who would clear the exam will be called in for the Selection Briefings that will start in the second half of January, 2017 in more than 40 cities.
• The selection briefing will be followed by the selection process, which will tentatively be conducted in the month of February for MBA/PGPM programmes and in the month of March for the Ph.D. programme.
• The selection process will include a group discussion and a personal interview.
• All processes related to selection will take place at IBS Hyderabad.
• Selected students will have to report to their respective campus in the month of June for the commencement of the new session.
Visit http://admissions.ibsindia.org/
About IBS Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact IBS
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
