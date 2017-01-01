News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas Announces Varsha Kharatmal as the 'Artist of the Month' for January 2017
Every month, Indian Art Ideas awards an artist associated with the gallery with the title of 'Artist of the Month'. This title gives an opportunity to upcoming and eminent artist to showcase their paintings and gain better traction online. 'Artist of the month' is a novel initiative by Indian Art Ideas that honors the passion and efforts of artists. It also brings them into limelight and expands their market share by acquainting the world of art collectors, patrons and potential buyers to the works of artists.
The works of this month's featured artist, Varsha Kharatmal, are representation of her effervescing enthusiasm and zeal for living. Hearing and speech impaired, she did not let her physical condition pose hurdles in her career path. For her, her paintings are medium of expressing her feelings and emotions. Her paintings speak on her behalf. Like her, her paintings are full of life and mesmerizing beauty.
Inspired by the traditional miniature style and innate beauty of women, she loves to experiment and create unique pieces of art. Stimulated by the painting style of A.A. Almelkar, Varsha creates inspirational paintings that revolve round the subtle yet powerful depiction of women. Every brush stroke and detail of her paintings signifies the hard work and passion that goes into creating such mesmerizing fusion of realism and miniature style of paintings.
She has exhibited her works in several Group Exhibitions, Solo Shows, Art Fairs, Shows and Exhibitions organized by different art galleries. Also, she is a recipient of several awards, which speak highly about quality of work that she creates.
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in
