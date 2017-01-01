Workwork Ltd Helping Customers to Install a Brand New Oil Boiler through a government grant!

Replace old boiler with brand new A-rated condensing boiler under ECO (Energy Company Obligation) scheme.

Bipin Jha

0208 902 7290

info@workworkltd.com Bipin Jha0208 902 7290

-- As a part of its wider climate change and fuel poverty policy, UK government has initiated ECO (energy company obligation) grants to lower nation's carbon emission. Inefficient heating systems and old boilers in the domestic sector contribute to these unsustainable emissions. The ECO scheme offers substantial funding for implementing energy efficient installs to support low-income & vulnerable households so, that they can enjoy warm households without taking on the burden of higher energy bills.Oil boilers are a great alternative for heating properties which are not connected to the National Gas grid and approximately 4 million households in the UK use them. An eligible household can replace their old and inefficient boilers with new A-rated condensing ones which save 25% of annual fuel cost.To avail the grant the tenant or resident should fulfil the following criteria;· The property should be privately rented or owned.· A person resident at the property should be receiving benefits such as pension credit, child tax credit, working tax credit, support allowance or income related employment.· The existing boiler should be faulty or more than 8-10 years old with an efficiency below to 86%.· The faults include leakage of water or gas, problem while lighting the boiler and boiler creates banging or loud noise.The funding and install process requires many complicated steps which WorkWork Ltd completes smoothly for their customers who just enjoy the benefits of a brand new oil boiler.