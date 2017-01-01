 
News By Tag
* Leather Bag
* Leather Jacket
* Leather Garments
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Shop Luxurious Leather Garments From Mig Leathers

 
 
5428 BIKER JACKET
5428 BIKER JACKET
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Leather Bag
Leather Jacket
Leather Garments

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
London City - London, Greater - UK

LONDON - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Migleathers.com, one of the leading manufacturers of luxury Leather Garments and striking accessories in Noida, announced some more innovation to its existing collection of stunning leather products.

The company, takes pride in its exceptionally hand weaved collection of stunning leather products that is crafted with much love, individual attention and distinctiveness, unlimited. This is all done towards creating world class products that add value and a bit of a style to your life.

Handcrafting unique and classy leather garments and exceptionally trendy Leather Accessories are certainly another additional jewel added to the crown of glory of the company's collection. The products being one-of-a-kind are created to suit people from all walks of life, in terms of looks, longevity as well as durability, undoubtedly!

The manufacturers are proud to have customers all across the globe who are always in love with the authenticity of the leather products offered here!

"We are excited to roll out yet another range of some of the most exciting and latest range of leather products while each of them is showcasedat our website", says the Miglani brothers, CEOs of MIG International, Noida. "They have been passionate and dedicated towards making high quality leather products that talks about innovation as well as assortment.

MIG International has been producing handcrafted leather items and garments for Delhi, NCR and many other parts of the country and also abroad for the year 1977. The company has been passionate about weaving in technology with brilliance into hand crafting some of the finest leather products that talk of outstanding designs and exceptionally high quality.

Ashish Miglani and Abnash Miglani, co-founders of the MIG International this to say, "We are delighted to present yet another exciting and brilliant range of leather items like bags, accessories, jackets and much more in order to reach out well in the market, offering innovation while working with integrity. Being a reputed leather manufacturing unit, we have been a prime source of leather production, known for high quality for decades now.

To learn more about the launch, new range, or offers contact us at:

http://www.migleathers.com/

http://www.migleathers.com/category/women/leather-bags/pa...

Call us: +91 1204322651

Address: A-18, Sector-4, Noida-201 301 (U.P.)
End
Source:MIG leather
Email:***@loginatsolution.com Email Verified
Tags:Leather Bag, Leather Jacket, Leather Garments
Industry:Shopping
Location:London City - London, Greater - United Kingdom
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MIG International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share