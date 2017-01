What is hair replacement surgery?

Surgical hair transplantation techniques include punch grafts, mini-grafts, micro-grafts, slit grafts and strip grafts for a more modest change in hair fullness.

Hair transplantation involves removing small pieces of hair-bearing scalp grafts from a donor site and relocating them to a bald or thinning area.If you and your doctor have determined that hair transplants are the best option for you, you can feel comfortable knowing that board-certified plastic surgeons have been successfully performing this type of procedure for more than thirty years.The truth about hair lossBaldness is often blamed on poor circulation to the scalp, vitamin deficiencies, dandruff, and even excessive hat-wearing. All of these theories have been disproved. It's also untrue that hair loss can be determined by looking at your maternal grandfather, or that 40-year-old men who haven't lost their hair will never lose it.Hair loss is primarily caused by a combination of:• aging• a change in hormones• and a family history of baldnessAs a rule, the earlier hair loss begins, the more severe the baldness will become.Hair loss can also be caused by burns or trauma, in which case hair replacement surgery is considered a reconstructive treatment.