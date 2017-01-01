News By Tag
Education Marketplace CampusHunt.in Distributes Free Laptops to all Eligible Students
To involve more informative people (parents, teachers and students) in this venture (of promoting eLearning, mLearning, and higher education), Scandium Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has given free laptop and accessories to all eligible students that applied through the CampusHunt (https://campushunt.in/
Co-founder and CEO of CampusHunt.in, Mr. Raheesh A. says, "We have provided a laptop, bag and accessories, etc., to all eligible students. Apart from this, since we are about to launch a job portal exclusively for freshers, by the end of March 2017, we have provided its premium membership voucher free of cost. This voucher will ensure to get services like CV writing, entry to job fairs, online/offline coaching on interview tricks, personality development classes, etc. These gifts and membership voucher will ensure our student's employability while and after their studies; most of the students are happy with the services."
Co-founders Mr. Riyas, Mr. Asfaque and Mr. Aneesh are very optimistic about the future of this portal. They said, "We are in a growth stage now. Hence, we are revamping our web portal and Android and iOS applications. We have a dedicated team for the development process now. We are improving our services by providing real-time reminding app-notifications/
"As per the survey conducted by the CampusHunt team, only 25% entrance exams and scholarships are applied by most of the students and hence the chances of getting merit seats become very less," says Raheesh. "At the same time, most of the students are less aware of the remaining seats at private colleges. 30% seats remained vacant at most of the South Indian education hubs last year. We, at CampusHunt.in are bridging this gap."
Raheesh added, "We were very glad to attend the conferences such as 'Quality Education for all using affordable and accessible technology' conducted by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi and the GMIC 2016 Conferences. Within one year of its inception, team CampusHunt is expecting 1000s of students' enrolment in not only South but also Northern Indian colleges from this year onwards as part of the growth plan."
About Scandium Technologies Pvt. Ltd.:
Scandium Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a fast growing IT services firm headquartered in Bangalore and founded in 2015. They are building online platform in the field of higher education & career. CampusHunt.in was launched by Scandium Technologies Pvt. Ltd. more than a year ago and it was the first fully-transparent and free higher education portal in India. Currently, hundreds of colleges throughout South India are using this portal, Android & iOS App for the students' enrolments. 1000s of students are visiting the portal on a daily-basis now.
