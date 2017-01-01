News By Tag
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd, "Reap the Benefits of a Right School Management Software."
"Our web-based school management software provides complete administration solution to the educational centers in Singapore. It needs minimal training for its effective use," quoted Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.
Today's modern schools need to implement an intuitive & highly integrated school management software. Such a tool can play an important role in seamlessly managing the complexities of its day-to-day operations. Overall, it can enable the schools and tuition centers in taking care of all of their administrative and education related tasks in a more systematic manner.
"The automation of such tasks allows the schools to improve their efficiency and productivity. A comprehensive school administration software Singapore enables them to focus their full attention on their core goal of providing and maintaining the high level of educational standards to their pupils," continued Ms. Meena.
An online school management software that is rich in features and modules can act as the backbone for any school. It provides for the effective student management through the automation of student enquiry, enrollment/ registration, & tracking, and student grades, fees management, etc.
A web-based school administration software Singapore also assists in automation of varied school activities like course management, class scheduling, examination management, accounting, etc. A school management system Singapore should be able to provide support for the following day-to-day activities in a tuition center.
• Parent Management
• Teacher Management
• Integrated Teacher schedule
• Resource Allocation Management
• Multiple Branch Management
• Course Management
• Class Scheduling & Rescheduling
• Class Administration
• Exam Management
• Reports Cards
• Fees Management
• Finance Management
• Bio-metric Attendance Using Finger Scanners
• SMS & Email Reminder Management
Failing to implement the right school management software could dearly cost an educational institute. It can affect the coordination between the departments and lead to wastage of efforts and increase the overhead costs. However, the bigger threat is that it may increase the data redundancy in the system leading to unacceptable performance. It can also raise concerns over the security, maintenance, tracking and management of student and school's financial data.
That is why it is important for a school to, first of all, fix its own requirements and what it expects from the new school management software. The idea is to research the products available in the market and come up with a list of a handful that looks promising. During this step, it is important for the school administrator to determine the organization's unique requirements. The individual will need to have a heart-to-heart discussion with the representatives of the software manufacturers over this point.
The customization of off-the-shelf software is commonplace. The approach helps the educational institutes in cutting down the costs of developing a new school management system Singapore and still have a complete software solution for themselves. The small and mid-sized educational centers especially benefit from this approach as they can keep the cost of software down.
"SBS Consulting Pte Ltd has a highly efficient team of software developers who, till date, have taken care of all the specific needs of our clients. They have always delivered the customized school management software solutions on time and as per the clients' guidelines. The team has added intuitive and user-friendly menus and graphical interfaces to the software reducing the time to adapt to our software to the minimum," elaborated Ms. Meena.
About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:
SBS Consulting is a provider of innovative software solutions to its clients. In addition to the school management software, it also provides software tools like HR & Payroll System, Doctor & Tuition Management System, and CRM System.
Ms. Meena,
Visit: http://www.summittech.com.sg
Tel: (65) 6536 0036
Email: info@summittech.com.sg
