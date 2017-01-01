 
Industry News





Buy Premium Quality Assam Tea at the Best Rates Only From Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited

Tea lovers can order a several variants of Assam tea from here.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Assam tea lovers looking for premium quality Assam tea from the famous tea gardens of the state at a competitive price can now order them online from Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited. A part of the B K Birla Group, Jay Shree Tea sells a wide range of premium Assam tea including:

• Second Flush Mangalam Orthodox Broken Leaf Black Tea

• Assam Special Mangalam First Flush

• Assam Special Meleng First Flush

• Assam Mangalam Orthodox Black Tea

• Indian Masala Tea

• Second Flush Mangalam Orthodox Whole Leaf Black Tea

"Just like Darjeeling Tea, Assam tea is loved by all and sundry. Tea lovers find it difficult to get them at competitive prices in the market. Of late, the demand for premium quality Assam tea has gone up significantly. Our aim is to deliver the best quality of this tea at the doorsteps of the buyer. We expect our orders for this tea to increase significantly this year," said the management of Jay Shree Tea.

Tea lovers can find a range of variants of Assam tea along with Darjeeling tea here.

About Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited was incorporated on 27th October 1945. It is a part of the B K Birla Group, an inspiration for Indian entrepreneurs across generations. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is the third-largest tea producer in the world with 22 tea estates across India. It also owns tea estates in East Africa.

Certified tea tasters and tea estate managers ensure that customers get a true feeling of the tea they are ordering. It has won several awards and certificates in its six-decade journey. For more information, visit https://www.jayshreetea.com/buy-assam-tea.

For more information, contact:

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

Industry House, (15th Floor)

10, Camac Street, Kolkata-700 017.

Phone: +91-33- 22827531-34

End
Source:Jay Shree Tea
Email:***@jayshreetea.com
Posted By:***@jayshreetea.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
