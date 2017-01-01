News By Tag
3 Unique Ideas Of Weddings In Bangalore For To-Be-Married Couples
A dream wedding is what every couple wants. And as the wedding season has started, Bangalore is teaming with people and decorators who together are trying to create magic once again with unique marriage decoration.
Here are some of the unique ideas that can make your guests say 'Oh my god! wow' seeing your fantabulous wedding décor.
3 Unique Styles Of Weddings In Bangalore
• Village Style
Most of the venues opt for the flashy wedding decors which are interesting but are also the usual ones. If you want to make your wedding memorable yet to stand out from the regular marriage style, you can go for this concept.
• You can ask your planner for wedding venues Bangalore to be set up in village style, which creates a rustic charm.
• The decoration can consist of fake lanterns stuffed with flowers and fairy lights. The flowers can be tulips, orchids, chrysanthemum or any colourful seasonal blossoms. The idea is to give that glowy flowery feeling at night.
• You can also add bullock carts with hay and gossamer drapes in pink, yellow orange.
• Earthern diyas, pots and other ornaments can be used to embellish the wedding decoration.
• You can hire folk dancers and musicians to give the real village touch.
• Movie Style
Whatever be the wedding locations in Bangalore, movie style always finds its way. With filmy dress codes, to your relatives dancing in a peppy number, this style can never go wrong.
• You wedding invitation card can be created using filmy one liners like 'Salaam-e-Ishq' or 'Pyar Hua Iqraar Hua' with your and your spouse's picture recreating the song's background.
• The venue decoration can be made using rows and strands of multicoloured flowers similar to that shown in the Tollywood movie "Varudu".
• You can also opt for a web of fairylights floating above the altar.
• For the wedding stage decoration Bangalore, you can create a mandap in the likeliness of a golden peacock boat with white and purple flowers hanging from the upper dome.
• Royal Style
Instead of opting for the indoor royal wedding, you can go for a garden wedding Bangalore (http://www.meltingflowers.com/
• You can choose a heritage villa or a luxury resort giving that feel of lavish style.
• You can also arrange for elephants, horses, palanquins draped in flowers and crystal tassels and even a retro car.
• To be in sync with the royal theme, you can go for a Rajputana bridal trousseau like a queenly lehenga or a regal sherwani.
• For the mehndi and sangeet décor, you can opt for vibrantly coloured shamianas with a pathway with bright coloured flowers in red, pink, blue and yellow in golden stands.
You can always take the help of professional from eminent wedding planners to create uniqueness for your wedding. Now you can choose any of these above styles to give your special day a unique twist!
Contact
Syed Atif
7411111011
***@meltingflowers.com
