Discount on Global Board Portal Market
Moreover the increasing awareness of top level management in private sector enterprises toward the adoption of the digitized services and sources in order to safeguard the shareholders rights and trust has accelerated the demand of board portals among top level management of personnel from industries like financial services, healthcare, education, public sector and private sector enterprises.
Global Board Portal Market in terms of value grew at a CAGR of approximately 37.50% during 2011-2015. The market is expected to show continuous high growth with a CAGR of 44.80% during the period 2016E-2021F on account of embracing transparency in the system, improving IT infrastructure, reducing data beaches and stolen records, implementing new measures of data transmission and handling as businesses expands regionally or locally. Leading players of the industry include Diligent Corporation, Director Desk (NASDAQ OMX), Passageways, Computer share Governance Services, Leading Board and Board Paq.
Research Methodology
The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the global board portal market (global, regional) by value, number of users, level of penetration in various regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)
Scope of the Report
The report provides coverage by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
