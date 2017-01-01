Discount on Global Board Portal Market

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Board Portal Market". This Report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements.

The board portal market is driven by surging demand of improving IT infrastructure services in the sectors like healthcare and education combined with the need for improving governance structure and measures to implement safe and secure way of communicating information among the board members, directors and top level management.Moreover the increasing awareness of top level management in private sector enterprises toward the adoption of the digitized services and sources in order to safeguard the shareholders rights and trust has accelerated the demand of board portals among top level management of personnel from industries like financial services, healthcare, education, public sector and private sector enterprises.Global Board Portal Market in terms of value grew at a CAGR of approximately 37.50% during 2011-2015. The market is expected to show continuous high growth with a CAGR of 44.80% during the period 2016E-2021F on account of embracing transparency in the system, improving IT infrastructure, reducing data beaches and stolen records, implementing new measures of data transmission and handling as businesses expands regionally or locally. Leading players of the industry include Diligent Corporation, Director Desk (NASDAQ OMX), Passageways, Computer share Governance Services, Leading Board and Board Paq.The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the global board portal market (global, regional) by value, number of users, level of penetration in various regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)and adoptability in various end-use sectors. Historical market trend has been figured out through secondary research (annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases. For presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections, primary research was conducted and experts/stakeholders from the industry were interviewed.• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific