 
News By Tag
* Board Portal
* Global Board Portal Market
* Board Portal Marke
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

Discount on Global Board Portal Market

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Board Portal Market". This Report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Board Portal
Global Board Portal Market
Board Portal Marke

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Reports

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The board portal market is driven by surging demand of improving IT infrastructure services in the sectors like healthcare and education combined with the need for improving governance structure and measures to implement safe and secure way of communicating information among the board members, directors and top level management.

Moreover the increasing awareness of top level management in private sector enterprises toward the adoption of the digitized services and sources in order to safeguard the shareholders rights and trust has accelerated the demand of board portals among top level management of personnel from industries like financial services, healthcare, education, public sector and private sector enterprises.

Global Board Portal Market in terms of value grew at a CAGR of approximately 37.50% during 2011-2015. The market is expected to show continuous high growth with a CAGR of 44.80% during the period 2016E-2021F on account of embracing transparency in the system, improving IT infrastructure, reducing data beaches and stolen records, implementing new measures of data transmission and handling as businesses expands regionally or locally. Leading players of the industry include Diligent Corporation, Director Desk (NASDAQ OMX), Passageways, Computer share Governance Services, Leading Board and Board Paq.

Research Methodology
The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the global board portal market (global, regional) by value, number of users, level of penetration in various regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) and adoptability in various end-use sectors. Historical market trend has been figured out through secondary research (annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases. For presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections, primary research was conducted and experts/stakeholders from the industry were interviewed.

Scope of the Report
The report provides coverage by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

To Report Read at: https://www.bharatbook.com/information-technology-market-...
Related Reports:https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/informa...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.
OR
Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com

Contact
Sandya Nair
***@bharatbook.com
End
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
Tags:Board Portal, Global Board Portal Market, Board Portal Marke
Industry:Technology
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bharatbook.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share