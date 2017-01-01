With various Achievements Year 2016 proved Historic for LPU

•Received many international & national leaders; Saw coveted placements; Signed important MoUs; Achieved top Ranks, Awards & Accolades, and shouldered apex CSR activities

End

-- With many illustrious achievements and initiatives taken throughout the year in diverse fields, the year 2016 proved historic for Lovely Professional University (LPU). World leaders, achievers and industry heads including President of Mauritius Dr (Mrs) Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica (North America) Mr Roosevelt Skerrit, Vice President of Republic of Ghana Mr Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Education Minister of Lesotho Kingdom Dr Mahali Agnes Phamotse, Vice-Chancellor of Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) Dasho Nidup Dorji, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, then HRD Minister Smiriti Irani, Cricket Captain MS Dhoni, Bollywood Dancing Star Prabhu Deva, Many Ambassadors of different countries to India, UTV Pictures Founder Ronnie Screwvala and more inspired all at LPU to dream big.Winning many awards and accolades, LPU has been declared as the Best University for innovation and entrepreneurship in India by Assocham in the year 2016. Popular magazines including India Today, Out Look, SiliconIndia, Higher Education Review, Career-360 and many other have ranked LPU among top engineering, management institutes in India and also as university with excellent industry exposure. LPU has also received 7th Elets Award (World Education Summit) for innovation in Open and Distance Learning.Under student exchange programmes 200+ students from top 16 Universities of the UK including University of Cambridge, London School of Economics, and University of Birmingham studied at LPU. Students from Mount Royal University of Canada and Nursing students from University of Wolverhampton UK also studied at LPU during 2016.Crossing the mark of 500+placement drives & 5000+ offers, the Year 2016 also proved job-prolific for LPU students and the highest salary package offered is Rs 24 Lakh per annum. This year, international companies like P & O Cruise (US and Australia), Hafele (Germany), Wilmar International (Africa), Voltas International (Dubai/Muscat), Diyar Infotech (Kuwait) and more have preferred LPU students. Some of the bulk recruiters are Cognizant Technology Solutions which has selected 459 LPU students, Tech Mahindra has selected 157, Capgemini has selected 103, Amazon 64 and so on. SAP Labs, Hindustan Unilever, Hitachi, Colgate Palmolive are some of the other best recruiters.LPU students also won many prestigious awards in diverse fields. Getting inspired through PM Modi's 'Startup India Campaign', two of its students have got their unique 'Startup' recognized from the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry (Government of India). Six of LPU students have been honoured at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival-2016 for their ad-film 'DoCoMo-Do the New'. Similarly, LPU MBA students beat IIM students to win in India's biggest ICICI Stock Mind Event. For research endeavours, Canadian University MUN (Memorial University of Newfoundland)grants Rs 80 Lakh Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Diamond Jubilee Scholarship to LPU Students for research endeavours. LPU has also got major success in the form of Indo Canadian Impact Research Project worth Rs 4 Crores financed by the Canadian government.LPU has also signed important MoUs with tech giant Google for technology expertise; with leading ayurvedic pharma company Shree Dhanwantri Herbals to promote Ayurvedic Products across globe; with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh, (MHRD–GOI)to share respective expertise for quality improvement of technical education in the country and the region; and, with NASYA (National Ayurveda Students and Youth Association)to enhance incredible Indian science 'Ayurveda'.LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal shared that the year 2016 proved momentous for LPU as it has reached new global heights: "I feel proud that LPU students, faculty members and alumni are performing well across the world in their respective fields. Seeing this all, I am hopeful that they will create new horizons for LPU & India in the world."