With various Achievements Year 2016 proved Historic for LPU
•Received many international & national leaders; Saw coveted placements; Signed important MoUs; Achieved top Ranks, Awards & Accolades, and shouldered apex CSR activities
Winning many awards and accolades, LPU has been declared as the Best University for innovation and entrepreneurship in India by Assocham in the year 2016. Popular magazines including India Today, Out Look, SiliconIndia, Higher Education Review, Career-360 and many other have ranked LPU among top engineering, management institutes in India and also as university with excellent industry exposure. LPU has also received 7th Elets Award (World Education Summit) for innovation in Open and Distance Learning.
Under student exchange programmes 200+ students from top 16 Universities of the UK including University of Cambridge, London School of Economics, and University of Birmingham studied at LPU. Students from Mount Royal University of Canada and Nursing students from University of Wolverhampton UK also studied at LPU during 2016.
Crossing the mark of 500+placement drives & 5000+ offers, the Year 2016 also proved job-prolific for LPU students and the highest salary package offered is Rs 24 Lakh per annum. This year, international companies like P & O Cruise (US and Australia), Hafele (Germany), Wilmar International (Africa), Voltas International (Dubai/Muscat)
LPU students also won many prestigious awards in diverse fields. Getting inspired through PM Modi's 'Startup India Campaign', two of its students have got their unique 'Startup' recognized from the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry (Government of India). Six of LPU students have been honoured at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival-2016 for their ad-film 'DoCoMo-Do the New'. Similarly, LPU MBA students beat IIM students to win in India's biggest ICICI Stock Mind Event. For research endeavours, Canadian University MUN (Memorial University of Newfoundland)
LPU has also signed important MoUs with tech giant Google for technology expertise; with leading ayurvedic pharma company Shree Dhanwantri Herbals to promote Ayurvedic Products across globe; with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh, (MHRD–GOI)
LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal shared that the year 2016 proved momentous for LPU as it has reached new global heights: "I feel proud that LPU students, faculty members and alumni are performing well across the world in their respective fields. Seeing this all, I am hopeful that they will create new horizons for LPU & India in the world."
For more details visit-http://www.lpu.in/
