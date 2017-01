Digital Mass announces the release of R&B singer 7AM's new album, Sober

7AM's latest album, Sober coming January 13th

-- Clorissa WrightSynergy PR ServicesT: 678.557.0720E: cwright@synergyprservices.comAtlanta, GA January 6, 2017—Atlanta music artist and native son, 7AMreleases his newest album,If you've seen him live, you know that urban R&B artist 7AM is the quintessence of authentic as he delivers blood, sweat and tears through song—and leaves it all on the stage with every performance. Setting the standard with original material withmusicianship;singer, songwriter and guitarist 7AM is inspired by life, love, heartbreak and everything in between. His tried and true artistic formula produced previous hits like,andand continues into 2017 with new dope records likeandStaying true to what fans have come to expect from him, this album was influenced by he desire to create music that would be relevant now and span centuries—and galaxies. Each lyrical story is designed with intensity, as the urban artists voice goes deep into nostalgia and high into triumph—emotional places that most people can relate to.This 13-track album weaves through the traffic of true-to-life stories about taking chances, not letting go, lies and chasing happiness. With lyrics like, "you're the best lie I ever had" fromand "Lord why did you give me everything that I wanted and more" from, listeners will do everything from rocking in their cars to reminiscing about better days.-7AM on the making of SoberThe upcoming album is available for pre-order on iTunes and other streaming partners through January 12, and will be officially released worldwide on Friday, January 13See 7AM behind the scenes here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=BTJ3qyvi85Q Follow on social media @SevenAmYoniFor upcoming performances and shows, visit: www.7amdigital.com For media/interview requests contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com