Digital Mass announces the release of R&B singer 7AM's new album, Sober

 
 
7AM's latest album, Sober coming January 13th
7AM's latest album, Sober coming January 13th
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

T: 678.557.0720

E: cwright@synergyprservices.com

Atlanta, GA January 6, 2017—Atlanta music artist and native son, 7AMreleases his newest album, Sober.

If you've seen him live, you know that urban R&B artist 7AM is the quintessence of authentic as he delivers blood, sweat and tears through song—and leaves it all on the stage with every performance. Setting the standard with original material with real musicianship; singer, songwriter and guitarist 7AM is inspired by life, love, heartbreak and everything in between. His tried and true artistic formula produced previous hits like, "Venting" and "Lullaby" and continues into 2017 with new dope records like "Withdrawal" and "Release."

Staying true to what fans have come to expect from him, this album was influenced by he desire to create music that would be relevant now and span centuries—and galaxies. Each lyrical story is designed with intensity, as the urban artists voice goes deep into nostalgia and high into triumph—emotional places that most people can relate to.

This 13-track album weaves through the traffic of true-to-life stories about taking chances, not letting go, lies and chasing happiness. With lyrics like, "you're the best lie I ever had" from Pasta and Jazz and "Lord why did you give me everything that I wanted and more" from Solo, listeners will do everything from rocking in their cars to reminiscing about better days.

"I feel an awakening happening—getting music back to where it should be. I believe that I put everything that I could into making Sober. I want to be timeless." -7AM on the making of Sober

The upcoming album is available for pre-order on iTunes and other streaming partners through January 12th, and will be officially released worldwide on Friday, January 13th.

See 7AM behind the scenes here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTJ3qyvi85Q



Follow on social media @SevenAmYoni

For upcoming performances and shows, visit: www.7amdigital.com

For media/interview requests contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com
