News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Christian recording artist Appointed breaks through barriers to win Zeta Gospel Music Award
Appointed is one of the hardest working indie artist in the gospel music recording industry. Her level of commitment to sharing the gospel message is what she calls her reasonable service.
Appointed has faced many obstacles most of her life including child abuse, child molestation, domestic violence, homelessness, depression, suicidal tendencies, the death of loved ones and various other things far too personal to share. Appointed has persistently and purposely decided to not doubt the call of the Lord on her life through all the tough times. She has remained steadfast and unmovable in her faith in Christ.
"Yes, it has been hard, but it has been fair. GOD has kept me through the storms, the rain and the pain. His Goodness is too much for my hardships. My struggles cannot break me. His Goodness is over the top and covers me. I don't deserve it and am so very thankful to Him for His Love and this honor," proclaims Appointed.
Appointed's other award wins include two Radio Alliance Music Awards, a BlockBuster Music Award as well as a Legacy of Christ Music Award. She also has received several nominations in other gospel music award platforms. Her latest single Opposites charted #8 in the Mr. C. Top 40 Count Down on Yes Hour Radio and was in the Top Ten on 108 Praise Radio. Appointed is also slated for several dates including stops in Las Vegas in March during the Stellar Awards celebration week.
Then there is her three state tour to promote upcoming new single, Go On. Her magazine. Yes, she is the publisher of the Spin Awards Magazine. Oh and there is her television and radio show, At Home With Appointed along with her weekly joy of preaching the gospel at Nu Mercy Church where she is the Pastor.
If you would like to interview Appointed contact UpLook Management & Media Services at uplookm@gmail.com. To learn more about Appointed, go to www.appointed.mobi. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/
About Appointed
Appointed is also sometimes referred to as Pastor Wanda and is a Media Personality. Her singing style is inviting and covers a scale that includes from R&B to Jazz to Hip Hop to Pop. Her lyrics are catchy and praisy- penetratingly sincere & creative - with rich background vocals that have mass appeal to listeners. Appointed is also a mom, writer, student and a community outreach volunteer/coordinator. Visit Appointed at www.appointed.mobi.
About the Zeta Gospel Music and Radio Awards
Since 2012, The Zeta Gospel Music Awards has been dedicated and devoted to provide an award show that is not built around financial gain for the ministry but built around the acknowledgment of Christ and the anointing He has placed in His people for the advancement of His Kingdom. All events leading up to or on the concert date will always be in a family friendly environment and filled with an atmosphere of fellowship. http://wmnonline.net/
Contact
Uplook Management
B.M. Snowden
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 06, 2017