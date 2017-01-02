SGBIZSERVICES - Boutique IT and Business Services Consulting geared for small and mid sized businesses

Country(s)
COOPER CITY, Fla. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL: SGBIZSERVICES, LLC (SGBIZSERVICES.COM) announces the launch of their new website and boutique IT and Business consulting services geared toward small and mid-sized businesses to help them get to the next level. The services offered include:
- Business Analysis
- Systems/Applications and Business Analysis
- Business Process Improvement & Requirements Engineering
- Project Management – Waterfall and Agile/SCRUM Methodolgies
- Strategic Direction and Solutions Delivery
- Technical Design and Review
- Business Intelligence/
-Six Sigma
About SGBIZSERVICES, LLC: SGBIZSERVICES.COM is a boutique business and IT consulting services firm that helps save money for small and mid sized businesses and help them get to the next level from an technology and a business level.
