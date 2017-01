SGBIZSERVICES - Boutique IT and Business Services Consulting geared for small and mid sized businesses

Contact

Steven J. Gara

Steven J. Gara

-- Ft. Lauderdale, FL: SGBIZSERVICES, LLC ( SGBIZSERVICES.COM ) announces the launch of their new website and boutique IT and Business consulting services geared toward small and mid-sized businesses to help them get to the next level. The services offered include:- Business Analysis- Systems/Applications and Business Analysis- Business Process Improvement & Requirements Engineering- Project Management – Waterfall and Agile/SCRUM Methodolgies- Strategic Direction and Solutions Delivery- Technical Design and Review- Business Intelligence/Data Analysis and technologies including the use of :SQL Server, Oracle, Toad, SQL/Reporting, SAS, Hyperion, Cognos, Crystal, Visio, MS Project, UML-Six SigmaAbout SGBIZSERVICES, LLC: SGBIZSERVICES.COM is a boutique business and IT consulting services firm that helps save money for small and mid sized businesses and help them get to the next level from an technology and a business level.