 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432


SGBIZSERVICES - Boutique IT and Business Services Consulting geared for small and mid sized businesses

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL: SGBIZSERVICES, LLC (SGBIZSERVICES.COM) announces the launch of their new website and boutique IT and Business consulting services geared toward small and mid-sized businesses to help them get to the next level.  The services offered include:

- Business Analysis

- Systems/Applications and Business Analysis

- Business Process Improvement & Requirements Engineering

- Project Management – Waterfall and Agile/SCRUM Methodolgies

- Strategic Direction and Solutions Delivery

- Technical Design and Review

- Business Intelligence/Data Analysis and technologies including the use of :SQL Server, Oracle, Toad, SQL/Reporting, SAS, Hyperion, Cognos, Crystal, Visio, MS Project, UML

-Six Sigma

About SGBIZSERVICES, LLC: SGBIZSERVICES.COM is a boutique business and IT consulting services firm that helps save money for small and mid sized businesses and help them get to the next level from an technology and a business level.

Contact
Steven J. Gara
***@sgbizservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sgbizservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Consulting, IT, Business, Internet, Computers, Technology, Data
Industry:Business, Computers, Internet, Mobile, Technology
Location:Cooper City - Florida - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SGBIZSERVICES.COM PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share