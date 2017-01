Hot 96.3's Keisha Nicole Named One of 2016's Emerging Black Creators

Indianapolis' Own Listed as One to Watch Going Into The New Year

-- On a list made up of eleven black creators in three categories from Texas to Indiana, Keisha Nicole has been named one of the top in Indianapolis by Jeff Williams, co founder of blackpack based out of Dallas. Known for her distinctive voice, infectious smile and positive attitude, Keisha has made the people of Indianapolis fall in love with her in just two short years.The article, found on publishing site, The Medium, showcases creatives from across the country. Listed among the ranks of others like CEOs, app developers and podcast creators, Keisha is the only female DJ personality recognized. Her inspirational social media posts are noticed by more then just Indianapolis residents. Even Mr. Williams noted that Keisha's' "social media presence is cut from the major key cloth.""Sometimes you have to speak over yourself. Your bad day doesn't define you! Your mistake doesn't define you! Your setback doesn't define you!...Go out and be great!"- Keisha Nicole, Hot 96.3Youth outreach is a passion of Keisha's and she plans to use 2017 to focus a lot more on mentoring and speaking engagements. Original article can be found at https://medium.com/@ Jeffaraoh/emerging- black-creatives- 20...