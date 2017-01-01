News By Tag
Board & Brush Creative Studio Opens at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center
The 1,100 square foot studio fills a unique niche – providing a venue to create a custom-made home décor sign from scratch, with a bonding experience that can be shared with friends, family, or even co-workers.
Board & Brush's staff guides individuals and groups through all phases of the sign-making process to create a sign that looks like a vintage heirloom. In addition to instruction, Board & Brush offers work stations, pre-cut wooden signs, different stencils, seven types of stains, and 50 different colors to give each sign a customized look.
"Board & Brush is a great place for a ladies' night out, an imaginative refuge for moms who need a break, or even a creative alternative to a traditional bachelorette party," said Denise Clark who co-owns the business with Glendale resident Kristyn ZumMallen.
Other occasions for a Board & Brush DIY wood-sign get together includes: private parties; children's birthday bashes; corporate events and fundraisers. The store is a perfect complement to the unique offerings of the West-side shopping center. To sign up for a workshop or view Board & Brush's calendar of events visit www.boardandbrush.com/
The Village at Arrowhead offers specialty shops that provide the ultimate shopping experience with distinctive fashion, home furnishings, restaurants and personal services in one of the most architecturally unique and aesthetically pleasing shopping centers around.
For more information about events and activities at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center contact Marks Public Relations at 480-664-3004.
