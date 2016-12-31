News By Tag
YellowPagesGoesGreen.org Announces Purchase of Online Retailer eHouseHolds.com
YPGG expands business reach and scope of mission statement by acquiring the new bastion of "green" online shopping options
An innovator in digital business and telephone directory listings and an advocate for staunch environmentalism, YellowPagesGoesGreen.org is a cutting-edge website that delivers over 28.5 million up-to-the-minute Yellow and White page listings of businesses and residences throughout the United States. In addition, YPGG is a pioneer in the national phone book "opt-out" movement that seeks to abolish obsolete print telephone directories that are not only out-of-date by the time they land on your doorstep, but find themselves clogging landfills by the millions shortly thereafter.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Lindenhurst, NY, eHouseholds.com is an online store that features over two million products and boasts of over six million reviews from real, honest and satisfied users who have experienced the excellent selection and customer service that only eHouseholds.com can provide. If you're looking for an item relating to the home, be it furniture, garden tools, food, and even electrical items, you will find 100 percent satisfaction shipped right to your very front door each and every time you shop there, guaranteed.
But what sets eHouseholds.com apart from other online retailers is what originally drove YPGG to acquire them in the first place- their preference and adherence to environmentally-
In addition to an exhaustive selection of excellent products with an eye on environmentalism, eHouseholds.com also offers fast shipping right to your door and unparalleled customer service that will see to your every need; it is this steadfast dedication to their customers that has garnered a plethora of enthusiastic reviews from countless satisfied customers, each testifying of their exemplary experiences with the internet's fastest up-and-coming household retailer. Now that they are under the umbrella of YPGG, eHouseholds.com looks to continue to grow, expand, and journeys into 2017 and beyond not only with the greatest of expectations of success, but the welfare of their customers and the planet on their minds as well.
According to Michael Keegan, Owner and CEO of Yellow Pages Directory Inc., the parent company of YellowPagesGoesGreen.org, the purchase of eHouseholds.com represents yet another avenue by which YPGG will expand their environmental philosophy and business ethic into uncharted territories;
"With their outstanding product selection and keen penchant for environmental issues, we knew that eHouseholds.com would make an invaluable addition to the YellowPagesGoesGreen brand," he said. "With millions of essential, useful, and green household items and a list of satisfied customers numbering into the millions, eHouseholds.com stands out from the competition and now, partnered with YPGG we expect this mutually-beneficial relationship to enhance both brands into new heights of success. It's all a part of Yellow Pages Directory Inc.'s goal of saving the Earth, one day at a time."
Yellow Pages Directory Inc., owner of both YellowPagesGoesGreen.org and PaperlessPetition.org, offers an environmentally-
For more information please visit http://www.YellowPagesGoesGreen.org and https://www.ehouseholds.com.
