 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432


Inspiration/Vita Bakes Bakery - Innovative nutritional bakery

 
Muscle Muffin
Muscle Muffin
COOPER CITY, Fla. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL: Inspiration/Vita Bakes Bakery LLC (VitaBakes.com) has launched a revamped website and the company was accepted into the Specialty Food Association.  Visibility continues to increase daily for the company from Facebook and Twitter followers (@VitaBakes).  The company is innovative in creating new baked products out of a variety of exotic ingredients and flours. Having different forms of product along with nutritional fortification sets the company apart from all other commercial bakeries.

The company is actively seeking investors or other established food companies in the food industry looking to diversify their portfolios.

About Inspiration/Vita Bakes Bakery LLC: VitaBakes.com is a unique startup phase food company that focuses entirely on nutritional fortification of bakery goods with 15+ vitamins and using only natural ingredients. They offer all bakery products in Regular, No Sugar added and Gluten Free forms.

End
Source:Inspiration/Vita Bakes Bakery LLC
Email:***@vitabakes.com Email Verified
Tags:Bakery, Nutritious, Delicious, Vitamins, Dessert, Pastry
Industry:Business, Food, Lifestyle, Restaurants
Location:Cooper City - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SGBIZSERVICES.COM PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share