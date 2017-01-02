Inspiration/Vita Bakes Bakery - Innovative nutritional bakery

COOPER CITY, Fla.
Vita Bakes Bakery LLC (VitaBakes.com)
has launched a revamped website and the company was accepted into the Specialty Food Association. Visibility continues to increase daily for the company from Facebook and Twitter followers (@VitaBakes)
. The company is innovative in creating new baked products out of a variety of exotic ingredients and flours. Having different forms of product along with nutritional fortification sets the company apart from all other commercial bakeries.
The company is actively seeking investors or other established food companies in the food industry looking to diversify their portfolios.About Inspiration/Vita Bakes Bakery LLC
: VitaBakes.com
is a unique startup phase food company that focuses entirely on nutritional fortification of bakery goods with 15+ vitamins and using only natural ingredients. They offer all bakery products in Regular, No Sugar added and Gluten Free forms.