Jared Jackson Dean Provides Practical Tips and Tools on Winn Claybaugh's Masters Audio Club
Salon owner, master stylist, success coach Jared Jackson Dean has developed a customized business model for beauty professionals. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, he promotes the amazing opportunity we have in holding "10 jobs" and doing them all.
An advocate for continuing education, Jared personally teaches Stylist Bootcamp, an interactive online training course he developed to provide mentorship, business-building tools, and the art of client attraction. To further inspire the spirit of entrepreneurship and stylist development, Jared incorporates the utilization of digital media to share his message as the host of the #1 Podcast for Stylist Success(available on iTunes).
A true visionary behind the scenes, Jared has a successful track record of developing a customized business model for both stylists and salon owners. As a public speaker, he is enlightening, highly energetic, and informative as he freely shares his personal story and provides practical advice, tools, and steps to motivate any group or team.
Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Jared promotes the amazing opportunity we all have in holding "10 jobs" and doing them all. We don't wait for opportunities to come to us; we make things happen!
For more information, visit mastersaudioclub.com and jaredjacksondean.com.
About MASTERS Audio Club
The monthly MASTERS audio program features interviews, success secrets, and business-building presentations by the absolute best leaders in and out of the beauty industry. With subscribers in countries around the world, MASTERS boasts the most complete library and history of what makes the beauty industry great. Founded in 1995, MASTERS lets you hear the actual voices of your favorite artists, educators, and mentors as they tell their own stories and share their amazing wisdom for success.
Winn Claybaugh, founder and host of MASTERS Audio Club, has interviewed over 400 industry icons for MASTERS to date, including NAHA winners, best-selling authors, major manufacturers, distributors, salon owners and stylists, makeup artists, and more. The MASTERS roster includes luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Yosh Toya, Sam Brocato, Robert Lobetta, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and Robert Cromeans, to name just a few.
For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and follow us on Facebook @ Winn Claybaugh. Now available in CDs and downloadable MP3s.
Jenny Hinz
***@paulmitchell.edu
