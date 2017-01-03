News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TISE17 Addresses How Will the Top 10 Social Media Trends of 2017 Affect Your Flooring Business?
Attend "The Top 10 Social Media Trends of 2017," an educational session taking place on January 18 in Las Vegas at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017.
The Top Ten Social Media Trends for 2017 takes place on January 18, 2017 from 3:45pm to 5:15pm.
"Always-on Internet access, ubiquitous mobile devices, the networking of people, places and things combined with the intense pace of technological change mean that business professionals need to be aware of the latest social media trends," says Whittemore.
The Top Ten Social Media Trends for 2017 will examine how social media is evolving, explore the implications of social networking in 2017 for flooring businesses, identify trends to monitor closely in 2017 and address how to apply social media to business.
"The more aware business professionals are of the latest social media trends, the more they can experiment with them and determine how best to adapt the most relevant ones to their own business and customers," adds Whittemore.
For the full program schedule and to register for The International Surface Event 2017, please visit https://tisewest.com/
For more information about Simple Marketing Now, visit https://www.simplemarketingnow.com/
Or, simply contact Whittemore at cbwhittemore@
# # #
About Simple Marketing Now LLC
Simple Marketing Now, an inbound marketing strategy consultancy, helps organizations get found online using social media and content marketing. Simple Marketing Now publishes the Content Talks Business Blog, issues the Social Flooring Index which monitors the social state of the Flooring Industry and writes Flooring The Consumer about the customer experience online and in-store, now a BuyerZone Top 20 Business Marketing Blog. Simple Marketing Now is a certified HubSpot Silver Partner.
For more information, visit https://www.SimpleMarketingNow.com.
Contact
Simple Marketing Now
***@simplemarketingnow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse