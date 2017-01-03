News By Tag
Summer Hill/TomCat Films Announces Acquisition of a New Thriller Pale
PALE (2016) follows the journey of two sisters while separated during a post-apocalyptic depression. Starring Katie Kohler, Ashlyn McEvers (Star-Crossed, 22 Jump Street) and Nellie Sciutto (The Aviator, Shutter Island).
The film is produced by Circus Wheel Productions and written and directed by Brett Bentman. It was selected to play at the USA film festival in Dallas in April 2017.
"We are excited to be working with Summer Hill Films. They're the right partner for us to get our film out to the masses and that's been our goal from day one," recently said Bentman.
PALE is set for release on DVD and VOD by Summer Hill Films in 2017. The label is distributed in the U.S. on DVD and Blu-Ray by "MVD". The company also has a first look deal with Gravitas Ventures for VOD releases. Internationally, Summer Hill Films attends all the major film sales markets including EFM, Marché du Film and AFM.
Read more about Summer Hill Films, LLC here: http://summerhillfilms.com/
