Playmakers SoCal LLC., 2017 Season Opens in Corona, CA

 
CORONA, Calif. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PLAYMAKERS SOCAL, LLC, is pleased with the community involvement and support for this season. Parents are excited to have a new competitive NFL Youth Flag Football organization in the area.

PLAYMAKERS SOCAL LLC, is an youth organization delivering competitive NFL Flag Football for the children of our community that develop teamwork, physical conditioning, goal setting, sportsmanship, self-esteem, competitive spirit, and other positive attributes to enable them to achieve greater gains in school, and in life. It is our hope that the volunteers involved with our organization set positive examples of how to give back to the community. In doing so, set the stage for the children we serve to one day carry on the tradition of service through involvement with youth sports.

"PLAYMAKERS SOCAL LLC, does not require teams to get corporate sponsorship and does not hold parents accountable for that additional charge if the team fails to get that corprate sponsorship", Lyndon Ramlogan, President/Commissioner, PLAYMAKERS SOCAL LLC.

We are community based and want kids to play at a reasonable registration fee without additional demands on their parents.

We look forward to continuing our partnership with local community members and parents within the cities of Corona, Norco, and Eastvale, California.

Visit us at playmakersocal.com or additional website at http://leagues.bluesombrero.com/playmakerssocal

