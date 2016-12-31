News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grab The Opportunities at Dothan Investments Club in Plano, TX
Dothan is a place of new beginning and the turning point for investors. They say doing business is the greatest game in the world if you know how to play it. For the last fifty years, real estate has gained popularity in the investment sector due to its high profit margins. Dothan Investments Club has ventured into an area of great opportunities and if you are thinking of investing, Dothan should come to mind because;
It allows you to radically shift your mind into a new world of opportunities in the real estate sector.
It gives you an opportunity to explore new beginnings, the ones that propel you into realizing your dream.
People have sung the old adage "living the American dream" for too long; and it is time to take active steps to live it through Dothan..
Investors should also keep in mind the benefits of real estate. They include:
Assets are tangible and have potential for high returns.
Risks are minimal, less day to day operations and minimal transactions.
Creates a good way of being self employed.
A lot of people can bring in their resources together without many complications.
Dallas/DFW is 6th largest Metroplex in USA and one of the fastest growing real estate markets (100 families moving in daily in North Texas).
Growth in this industry is limitless and can take many forms
The team at Dothan Investments Club consists of talented individuals who will handle your finances and convert them to profitable investments. Activities of the group are conducted through multiple events and meetings held throughout the year. Upcoming events are advertised in the website for members to keep abreast with the ongoing activities.
Dothan's first project is contribution collection where funding for the next project is collected and the money invested into real estate. Investing will begin after the contribution amount has been achieved – the goal is to collect $100,000 USD. For any ambitious investor out there, it is quite clear that the group is dreaming big and if you invest with them, you will achieve great strides.
Dothan Investments Club is different because all investments are in the USA. The club's timeline for the project is July 1st2016 to June 15th 2018. After the last payment due of the investment contribution, members will come together to determine their next goal. With an investment club like Dothan, investors will have something to live for because the team shows its commitment in making plans for the future.
About Dothan Investments Club
Dothan Investments Club is a real estate company that is registered in the state of Texas. It is made up of a team of men who are focused in achieving the American dream. They have come together with their resources, time, and money to realize their goals. Their vision is to financially empower themselves through real estate and other investments.
The company has an executive committee and board of trustees who run the activities of the club. Because the board of members share interpersonal relations with their investors, transparency is achieved.
Contact Information
Dothan Investments Club
2300 Mc Dermott STE 200# 291
Plano, Texas 75025
Tel: (469)-609-7344
Website: http://www.dothaninvestments.com
Contact
Mo Daka
***@click4corp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse