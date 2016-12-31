 
On The Border Scores Major Party Points with OTB To-Go – Now 20% Off!

Bring Your Mexican Food & Drinks Favorites to Any Playoff and "Big Game" Party
 
 
DALLAS - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Every football party needs a MVP – and thanks to On The Border restaurants' To-Go options, its fresh, tasty, authentic Mexican-food appetizer and meal solutions could be that viewing party star. From January 5th through February 5th, OTB is now offering 20% off online orders of $100 or more, making it perfect for planning a party for college championships, pro playoffs, or the Big Game itself.

"We wanted to make it easy for our guests to 'bring the fiesta home' with some of our fan-favorite party-friendly dishes," said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. Available at all participating On The Border locations, fans can fiesta-fy their game-day spread with house-made tortilla chips and dips, customized party platters, full fajita bars with all the fixings, and many other crowd-pleasing dishes and drinks like:

o   Combo Supremo - Texas Wings, choice of beef or chicken empanadas, firecracker stuffed jalapenos, and chicken mini-quesadillas. Served with ranch dressing and queso. Serves 6 to 8 people.

o   Mini Brisket Burritos by the dozen – warm flour tortillas stuffed with slow-roasted brisket filling

o   Mexican Sampler – chicken mini-quesadillas, chicken flautas, choice of beef or chicken chimichangas – served with original queso. Serves 6 to 8 people.

o   5-Layer dip – stacked layers of refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & jalapenos served with freshly made tortilla chips. Serves 15 to 20 people.

o   Tacos by the dozen – choice of southwest chicken or brisket filling

o   NEW! OTB's House Margarita Canteen – OTB's signature margarita mix in a party-sized canteen. Just add your favorite tequila and serve. Makes 1 gallon of prepared margaritas (15 to 20 servings).

Orders can be made online at ontheborder.com and picked up from a local restaurant in as little as 30 minutes. All online orders of $100 or more qualify for 20% off by entering the promo code FOOTBALL20 when completing the order.

"No one wants to miss a second of Big Game action because they're in the kitchen. And nobody wants to run out of food before the end of the fourth quarter," continued Zickefoose. "Thankfully, OTB To-Go has you covered for both scenarios so you can spend all your energy cheering your team on to victory."

About On The Border
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself.  On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with more than 150 restaurants in 34 states, Puerto Rico, Asia and the Middle East.  Follow and 'like' On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter.  For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

Contact
Ink Link Marketing
Mitchell Rodriguez
***@inklinkmarketing.com
End
Source:On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
