Christopher S. Williams selected Chairman of Board of Directors
Based in San Diego, Drone Aviator is a leading security software company focused on consumer and enterprise drone applications. Drone Aviator was showcased as the "New Startups to Watch in 2016" by CyberTech San Diego and was recently showcased at the Industrial Internet Consortium conference led by IoT innovators from Boeing, Bosch, and Intel.
"Christopher is a well-rounded leader who brings a winning culture and exponential growth wherever he has been," said John Mendez, Co-Founder of Drone Aviator. "He is the right leader for our board as the company increases investment towards developing innovative software solutions in the enterprise and commercial unmanned aerial system, UAS or drone market. Christopher's business acumen in structuring partnership deals will be a tremendous asset," said Mendez.
"I have been working closely with Drone Aviator since its inception as a member of the board, and I am extremely honored to be the new Chairman," said Williams. "I'm excited to help guide their growth, while maintaining focus on our mission to become one of the most trusted players in drone technology offering innovative and cutting-edge products to our customers."
Mr. Williams currently serves as Managing Director of Trinity Equity Partners and Trustee for Horizon University. Williams has a 38-year background in corporate finance, M&A, and intellectual property law. He served as Special Advisor to the Governor of California and acted as bond counsel for several municipalities in California. Williams graduated with honors from Brown University with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and obtained his Juris Doctor from University of Virginia, School of Law.
About Drone Aviator
Drone Aviator is a leading software development firm providing security technology to the growing unmanned aerial system (UAS) or drone industry. For more information, visit https://www.crunchbase.com/
