XPRESSITTRANSFERS.com Announces New Online Designer

Launching XPRESSITTRANSFERS.com online custom t shirt designer

Capture

Media Contact

Michelle McIntosh

(877) 291-8443

***@xpressittransfers.com Michelle McIntosh(877) 291-8443

End

-- XpressItTransfers is a custom t shirt transfer business that allows users to turn digital artwork, t shirt designs, photographs and more into full color digital heat press transfers as a service to the custom apparel community.The website (www.xpressittransfers.com)is announcing the addition of an online designer to it's website in response to high customer demand."We've offered very high quality digital color transfers that you can heat press to any color cotton, polyester and most other materials for custom t shirts and promotional products since we opened earlier in 2016." Said Katie Bitter from XpressIt. "But we have had hundreds of requests from people that don't have graphics software, or don't want to create a design from scratch, for help in doing so. Now we have an easy way for ANYONE to make great custom t shirt transfers online."XpressitTransfers.com produces a universal transfer that can be applied and look just as good on light or dark garments, polyester, nylon or cotton or even wood, and the number of color will never affect the price.The company cites its universal transfer technology as the key to its early success, citing the following advantages:· Unlimited colors at no additional charge – unlike most t shirt transfer services a single color and digital photograph transfer will both be the same price· No minimum orders – many transfer providers have a 12, 24 or 48 piece minimum order. XPressitTransfers digital technology will allow you to order even a single transfer.· No set up fees – even now that they offer the online designer, whether you order 1 or 50 t shirt transfers you will not be charged a fee for setting up your artwork or preparing to print.Now with the addition of the online designer the company expects even faster growth for 2017."There are thousands of people that would love to start a custom t shirt business, but can't afford the printing equipment they would need. With XpressItTransfers.com all you need is a heat press. And now you don't even need a Corel Draw or Photoshop. You just pick from our THOUSANDS of options for high quality clip art, fonts, or images to make your own design" said Michelle McIntosh of XpressitTransfers.com.Xpressittransfers.com will provide not only the service of producing transfers, but specific instructions, advice and the answers to common questions for t shirt business startups.Contact:Michelle McIntosh