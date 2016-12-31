 
UNMATCHED. - The Buy & Sell Menswear Destination

 
SHOREDITCH, U.K. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- UNMATCHED. is the buy & sell menswear marketplace for the everyday conscientous man. The site was created out of frustration due to a lack of affordable designer menswear without the extrotionate price tag. UNMATCHED offers a curated menswear marketpalce from the brands we all love, including Raf SImons to the latest designer collaborations. You can explore and purchase archival and new releases at a discounted retail price from menswear enthusiasts just like you. UNMATCHED harbours a community of menswear enthusiasts who simply want to sell their items from their warbrobes that they no longer need, and buy new menswear pieces that they have been saving for.

Each listing is categorised into 1 of 4 departments, please see a description of each department below:

LUXURY DESIGNER - which comprises of the world leading high end brands such as Louis Vuittion, Fendi, Prada, etc.

CONTEMPORARY - The contemporart department houses cutting edge contemporary & streetwear brands such as Supreme, Our Legacy & Stussy.

CASUALS - The Casuals departments is formed of mainstream brands such as H&M, Zara & Topman.

Please see a link of the site below: http://unmatchedstudios.com/
