Nettie Nitzberg of West5 Consulting Announces New Engagement with Solvay S.A
West5 Consulting has been engaged to design and develop a program that will develop supervisors at the local level; focus on specific needs, competencies and skills; and provide a consistent curricula across the organization. This effort is seen as part of Solvay's Leadership and Management curricula to further establish and expand its supervisor's management and development skills. This new initiative will be rolled out across the global organization and facilitated at individual sites and in local languages.
Solvay is an international chemical and advanced materials company that assists its customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions that consume less energy and reduce CO2 emissions, optimize the use of resources, and improve the quality of life. Solvay S.A. offers applications for the automotive and aerospace, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and environment, electricity and electronics, and building and construction industries.
Solvay S.A., based in Brussels, is comprised of approximately 31,000 employees located in over 53 countries.
"West5 is thrilled to be working once more with Solvay S.A. on this exciting initiative,"
About West5 Consulting
West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success. Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people – by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include leadership development, mentoring, team building, accountability, performance management, and more, as well as their new Career & Connection Workshop Series, focused on creating engagement through the development of personal networking, team-building, and relationship-
