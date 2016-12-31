 
News By Tag
* Leadership Consulting
* Leadership Training
* Organizational Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


Nettie Nitzberg of West5 Consulting Announces New Engagement with Solvay S.A

 
 
Nettie Nitzberg
Nettie Nitzberg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Leadership Consulting
Leadership Training
Organizational Development

Industry:
Business

Location:
Boston - Massachusetts - US

BOSTON - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Nettie Nitzberg, a recognized expert in helping global companies maximize their people investments and founder and principal of West5 Consulting (www.west5consulting.com), today announced that her firm has been re-engaged by Solvay S.A. to create a new global Supervisor Learning Program.

West5 Consulting has been engaged to design and develop a program that will develop supervisors at the local level; focus on specific needs, competencies and skills; and provide a consistent curricula across the organization.  This effort is seen as part of Solvay's Leadership and Management curricula to further establish and expand its supervisor's management and development skills.  This new initiative will be rolled out across the global organization and facilitated at individual sites and in local languages.

Solvay is an international chemical and advanced materials company that assists its customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions that consume less energy and reduce CO2 emissions, optimize the use of resources, and improve the quality of life.  Solvay S.A. offers applications for the automotive and aerospace, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and environment, electricity and electronics, and building and construction industries.

Solvay S.A., based in Brussels, is comprised of approximately 31,000 employees located in over 53 countries.

"West5 is thrilled to be working once more with Solvay S.A. on this exciting initiative," said Nitzberg.  "It's encouraging to see a global organization such as Solvay S.A. commit to better leadership and employee development through their Supervisor Learning Program.  No doubt this initiative will greatly benefit both the company and their employees, and we are happy to be working with them on this effort."

About West5 Consulting

West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success.  Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people – by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include leadership development, mentoring, team building, accountability, performance management, and more, as well as their new Career & Connection Workshop Series, focused on creating engagement through the development of personal networking, team-building, and relationship-building skills. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations.  For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
End
Source:West5 Consulting
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Leadership Consulting, Leadership Training, Organizational Development
Industry:Business
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share