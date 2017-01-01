 
News By Tag
* Craft Beer
* Beer
* Craft
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


New Year, New Beer! Coronado Releases North Island Ipa

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Craft Beer
* Beer
* Craft

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Coronado Brewing Co. is ringing in the New Year with its much-anticipated North Island IPA. Originally brewed as a pub-only draft offering last summer, North Island IPA quickly gained an avid following and now resides in the company's Seasonal Selection series. North Island is the company's take on a New England-style IPA, and showcases the style's characteristic hazy appearance and juicy flavor. "New England IPA's really took off last year and we were inspired to take that style and put our west coast spin on it," says Ryan Brooks, Brewmaster, Coronado Brewing Company. "The end result is an unfiltered IPA bursting with tropical and citrus hop flavors, without any harsh bitterness."

North Island IPA is brewed and double dry-hopped with a blend of Citra, Mosaic, Centennial and Chinook hops, for a ton of bright citrus notes, juicy fruitiness, and a hint of pine. The beer is fermented with a British yeast strain known for imparting subtle fruity esters that complement the hop profile and ripe fruit notes in the beer. Unlike many of the company's other beers, North Island is left unfiltered, showcasing the haziness that is the hallmark appearance for this style. "The reception for this beer has been amazing," says Brooks. "People are enjoying the juicy notes of this beer and it's a great addition to our portfolio of IPA's."

North Island IPA is available as a seasonal selection in six-packs, 22oz, and on draft throughout the company's distribution network, now through March. For more information about North Island IPA and where to find the beer near you, please visit XXXXX. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Label Copy:

This New England-style IPA is bursting with ripe, tropical juiciness. A hefty dose of Columbus, Centennial, Citra and Mosaic hops produce bright notes of mango, orange, and melon. British ale yeast accentuates the hop fruitiness and gives this unfiltered beer a dense, foggy haze like the coastal marine layer swallowing the north side of our island.

Specs:

7.5% ABV

40 IBU

Release Date: January 1, 2017

Packaging: Six-pack glass, 22oz, draft

Sales Sheet: http://bit.ly/2iMGzvU

###

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 19 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.

Links:

Website: http://coronadobrewing.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coronadobrewingcompany

Instagram: @CoronadoBrewing

Twitter: @CoronadoBrewing

#MermaidSighting

#StayCoastal
End
Source:
Email:***@coronadobrewing.com Email Verified
Tags:Craft Beer, Beer, Craft
Industry:Food
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Coronado Brewing Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share