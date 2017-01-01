News By Tag
New Year, New Beer! Coronado Releases North Island Ipa
North Island IPA is brewed and double dry-hopped with a blend of Citra, Mosaic, Centennial and Chinook hops, for a ton of bright citrus notes, juicy fruitiness, and a hint of pine. The beer is fermented with a British yeast strain known for imparting subtle fruity esters that complement the hop profile and ripe fruit notes in the beer. Unlike many of the company's other beers, North Island is left unfiltered, showcasing the haziness that is the hallmark appearance for this style. "The reception for this beer has been amazing," says Brooks. "People are enjoying the juicy notes of this beer and it's a great addition to our portfolio of IPA's."
North Island IPA is available as a seasonal selection in six-packs, 22oz, and on draft throughout the company's distribution network, now through March. For more information about North Island IPA and where to find the beer near you, please visit XXXXX. Stay Coastal. Cheers.
Label Copy:
This New England-style IPA is bursting with ripe, tropical juiciness. A hefty dose of Columbus, Centennial, Citra and Mosaic hops produce bright notes of mango, orange, and melon. British ale yeast accentuates the hop fruitiness and gives this unfiltered beer a dense, foggy haze like the coastal marine layer swallowing the north side of our island.
Specs:
7.5% ABV
40 IBU
Release Date: January 1, 2017
Packaging: Six-pack glass, 22oz, draft
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 19 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.
