Garden City Realty recognizes its December agents of the month
Coleman is the firm's top producer of the year from 2007-2010 and 2013. Year to date, she has been recognized as listing and selling agent for January and listing agent for April. Likewise, Coleman was listing agent for the fourth quarter of 2016.
Coleman has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 1999 and specializes in the coastal resort areas of the south strand. She holds the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation - a credential that fewer than four percent of REALTORS® nationwide have earned. Additionally, Coleman is a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), holds the Resort and Residential (RRS) designation, and has training specific to 1031 tax exchanges. She presently serves as Secretary of the Garden City Beach Community Association, is the Carolina Coast Cotillion Events Coordinator, and is an active member of the Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. Coleman can be reached at 843-652-4248 or DColeman@GardenCityRealty.com.
Schmaus has been recognized for her achievements within the firm by receiving the selling agent of the month standing in July 2015 and August 2016.
Schmaus has been with Garden City Realty since February 2009. She has been a full-time broker in the Myrtle Beach area for more than 26 years and is a graduate of the Real Estate Institute, where she received the Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designations. She is available at 843-652-4242, 843-446-6645 or JSchmaus@GardenCityRealty.com.
Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.
For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com
